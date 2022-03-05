मणिपुर चुनाव LIVE: दूसरे चरण का मतदान शुरू, 22 विधानसभा सीटों पर 92 उम्मीदवारों का भविष्य होगा तय

Live
Polling for the last phase of #ManipurElections2022 has begun. Voters stand in queues while maintaining social distancing amid the #COVID19 pandemic.— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022
Visuals from Parlon (pics 1-2) and Jiribam (pics 3-4).
(Photos: Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur) pic.twitter.com/uIs8dZjlNy
#ManipurAssemblyelections2022 | Former Manipur CM & Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022
"They said that there is some technical error," says Singh who is contesting from Thoubal Assembly seat pic.twitter.com/Fo3zUN14LE
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.