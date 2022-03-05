शहर चुनें

Manipur Election Live Phase 2: दूसरे चरण का मतदान शुरू, 22 विधानसभा सीटों पर 92 उम्मीदवारों का भविष्य होगा तय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंफाल Published by: कीर्तिवर्धन मिश्र Updated Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:37 AM IST
मणिपुर विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे फेज के लिए शनिवार सुबह मतदान शुरू हो गया। - फोटो : Twitter/CEOManipur
खास बातें

Manipur Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2nd Charan Polling Live Updates: मणिपुर में विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे और अंतिम चरण का मतदान शनिवार सुबह शुरू हो गया। छह जिलों की 22 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदाता 92 उम्मीदवारों का भविष्य तय करने के लिए बढ़ चढ़कर वोटिंग में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी राजेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के सुरक्षा प्रोटोकॉलों का पालन करते हुए 1247 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान के लिए सभी बंदोबस्त कर लिए गए हैं। दूसरे चरण में मैदान में उतरे कुछ प्रमुख उम्मीदवारों में तीन बार मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके ओ इबोबी सिंह और पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री गैखंगम गंगमेई शामिल हैं। दोनों नेताओं कों कांग्रेस ने उम्मीदवार बनाया है। बताया गया है कि मतदान शाम चार बजे तक चलेगा।
लाइव अपडेट

08:14 AM, 05-Mar-2022
मणिपुर में विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे और अंतिम चरण में लोग मतदान करने के लिए हिरोक के एक मतदान केंद्र पहुंचे। तस्वीरें मणिपुर के पार्लोन और जिरिबाम से हैं।
07:50 AM, 05-Mar-2022

मणिपुर के पूर्व सीएम का दावा- कांग्रेस लाएगी बहुमत

मणिपुर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता ओकराम इबोबी सिंह ने शनिवार को मतदान के बाद कहा कि मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि हम इस बार थौबल में 10 में 9 सीट जीत रहे हैं और हम मणिपुर में पूर्ण बहुमत से जीतने वाले हैं।
07:32 AM, 05-Mar-2022

मणिपुर चुनाव LIVE: दूसरे चरण का मतदान शुरू, 22 विधानसभा सीटों पर 92 उम्मीदवारों का भविष्य होगा तय

मणिपुर: पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता ओकराम इबोबी सिंह ने विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में थौबल के एक मतदान केंद्र में अपना वोट डाला। बताया गया है कि इबोबी सिंह काफी पहले ही वोट डालने के लिए कतार में खड़े थे, लेकिन कुछ तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के चलते मतदान शुरू होने में देरी हुई।
