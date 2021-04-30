Coronavirus India Live: कोरोना से जंग में बढ़ी भारत की ताकत, अमेरिका-ब्रिटेन से आए मेडिकल उपकरण

Live
Thank our EU partner Romania for their support with consignment containing 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/srjQpw7KGz— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021
US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi. More such flights expected in the next week. US is providing: Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics & Public Health Assistance.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YOQzm72opZ— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021
