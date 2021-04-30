बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live Updates News on 30 April 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: कोरोना से जंग में बढ़ी भारत की ताकत, अमेरिका-ब्रिटेन से आए मेडिकल उपकरण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 30 Apr 2021 08:24 AM IST
India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live Updates News on 30 April 2021
अमेरिका से ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर, ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट समेत कई उपकरण भारत पहुंचे - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर कहर बरपा रही है। बीते 24 घंटे में देश में 3.86 लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं और 3500 से ज्यादा लोगों ने इस खतरनाक वायरस के आगे अपना दम तोड़ा है। ऑक्सीजन की कमी से कई जिलों में मरीजों की मौतों का आंकड़ा सामने आया लेकिन भारत में आपदा फैलने के बाद से कई देश मदद के लिए सामने आए हैं। सिंगापुर, सऊदी अरब, अमेरिका, कनाडा समेत कई देशों से भारत की मदद की घोषणा की जा चुकी है। कोरोना से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:20 AM, 30-Apr-2021

रोमानिया से 75 ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर भारत को मिले

विदेश मंत्रालय के आधिकारिक प्रवक्ता अरिंदम बागची ने जानकारी दी कि रोमानिया से भारत को मदद मिली है। रोमानिया से 80 ऑक्सीजन कंसट्रेटर और 75 ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर भारत पहुंचे हैं।

08:11 AM, 30-Apr-2021

अमेरिका ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ

कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ने में अमेरिका से भारत आए कई मेडिकल उपकरण। अमेरिका के वायुसेना विमान में ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट, ऑक्सीजन कंसट्रेटर, पीपीई किट, रैपिड किट, ऑक्सीजन जनरेशन यूनिट. वैक्सीन मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग सप्लाई समेत कई उपकरण भारत पहुंचे।
 
07:57 AM, 30-Apr-2021

Live: कोरोना से जंग में बढ़ी भारत की ताकत, अमेरिका-ब्रिटेन से आए मेडिकल उपकरण

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर कहर बरपा रही है। बीते 24 घंटे में देश में 3.86 लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं और 3500 से ज्यादा लोगों ने इस खतरनाक वायरस के आगे अपना दम तोड़ा है। ऑक्सीजन की कमी से कई जिलों में मरीजों की मौतों का आंकड़ा सामने आया लेकिन भारत में आपदा फैलने के बाद से कई देश मदद के लिए सामने आए हैं। सिंगापुर, सऊदी अरब, अमेरिका, कनाडा समेत कई देशों से भारत की मदद की घोषणा की जा चुकी है। वहीं देश में भी ऑक्सीजन के ज्यादा से ज्यादा उत्पादन को लेकर सरकार सख्त हो गई है और इसी बीच तुतीकोरिन के प्लांट को भी ऑक्सीजन पैदा करने के लिए दोबारा खोला गया है। 
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
