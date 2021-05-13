Coronavirus Live: कोरोना की मार से जूझ रहा भारत, जर्मनी, ग्रीस और फिनलैंड ने भेजी चिकित्सा सहायता

Live
Haryana | Five mini-buses of Haryana Roadways converted into ambulances at Karnal— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021
"Each ambulance has four oxygen bed capacity with other medical equipment. We will station these in rural areas," Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal pic.twitter.com/EhxO3hnk64
Delhi: A flight from Germany carrying medical aid provided by Germany, Greece & Finland landed at the airport pic.twitter.com/rAlVpouUFF— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021
