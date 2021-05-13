बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live Updates News on 13th May 2021: corona death lockdown oxygen shortage Vaccination Delhi MP UP Vaccine karnataka

Live

Coronavirus Live: कोरोना की मार से जूझ रहा भारत, जर्मनी, ग्रीस और फिनलैंड ने भेजी चिकित्सा सहायता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Thu, 13 May 2021 08:35 AM IST
India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live Updates News on 13th May 2021: corona death lockdown oxygen shortage Vaccination Delhi MP UP Vaccine karnataka
जर्मनी से चिकित्सा सहायता लेकर दिल्ली पहुंचा विमान - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर का कहर जारी है। लगातार दूसरे दिन 4 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई। कोविड से होने वाली मौतों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी से दहशत का माहौल है। लगातार बढ़ते कोरोना मरीजों की वजह से देश भर के अस्पतालों में बेड, वेंटिलेटर, रेमडेसिविर और ऑक्सीजन की किल्लत जारी है। सैकड़ों लोग बिना इलाज के ही दम तोड़ रहे हैं। यूपी, दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, मध्यप्रदेश समेत ज्यादातर राज्यों में तमाम पाबंदियां लागू हैं।इसके बावजूद देश में रोजाना कोरोना के साढ़े तीन लाख से ज्यादा नए मरीज मिल रहे हैं। वहीं पिछले 24 घंटे में 4,126 की जान चली गई है। यहां पढ़ें कोरोना महामारी से जुड़ी देश दुनिया की पल पल की अपडेट...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
08:29 AM, 13-May-2021

हरियाणा: पांच मिनी बसों को एंबुलेंस बनाया

कोरोना मरीजों की लगातार बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए करनाल में हरियाणा रोडवेज की पांच मिनी बसों को एंबुलेंस बना दिया है। करनाल के सिविल सर्जन योगेश शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रत्येक एंबुलेंस में चार बेड, ऑक्सीजन और अन्य चिकित्सा उपकरण मौजूद हैं। 




 
08:09 AM, 13-May-2021

जर्मनी से चिकित्सा सहायता लेकर आज दिल्ली पहुंचा विमान

भारत कोरोना वायरस की मार से जूझ रहा है। इस बीच दुनिया भर के देश भारत की मदद के लिए आगे आए हैं। वहीं गुरुवार को जर्मनी, ग्रीस और फिनलैंड की ओर से सहायता राशि भेजी गई है। चिकित्सा सहायता लेकर जर्मनी से एक विमान दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचा।
 



 
07:52 AM, 13-May-2021

Live: कोरोना की मार से जूझ रहा भारत, जर्मनी, ग्रीस और फिनलैंड ने भेजी चिकित्सा सहायता

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर का कहर जारी है। लगातार दूसरे दिन 4 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई। कोविड से होने वाली मौतों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी से दहशत का माहौल है। लगातार बढ़ते कोरोना मरीजों की वजह से देश भर के अस्पतालों में बेड, वेंटिलेटर, रेमडेसिविर और ऑक्सीजन की किल्लत जारी है। सैकड़ों लोग बिना इलाज के ही दम तोड़ रहे हैं। यूपी, दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, मध्यप्रदेश समेत ज्यादातर राज्यों में तमाम पाबंदियां लागू हैं।इसके बावजूद देश में रोजाना कोरोना के साढ़े तीन लाख से ज्यादा नए मरीज मिल रहे हैं। वहीं पिछले 24 घंटे में 4,126 की जान चली गई है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus vaccine vaccination
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

corona virus in India
India News

कोरोना का कहर: 3.62 लाख नए मामले आए सामने, लगातार दूसरे दिन चार हजार से ज्यादा की मौत 

13 मई 2021

इस्राइल-फिलिस्तीन संघर्ष
World

इस्राइल: सीमा पार जंग में अब तक 43 लोग मारे गए, मृतकों में 13 बच्चे और 3 महिलाएं शामिल

13 मई 2021

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन
India News

चिंताजनक : भारत में मिला म्यूटेंट 44 देशों में पाया गया, डब्ल्यूएचओ ने बताया वैश्विक खतरा

13 मई 2021

black fungus
Chandigarh

सावधान : हरियाणा में भी जाल फैलाने लगा ब्लैक फंगस, अब तक 40 से ज्यादा मरीज मिले

13 मई 2021

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

थ्रोबेक: कपिल शर्मा ने साझा की 23 साल पुरानी तस्वीर, कॉलेज के दिनों में ऐसे दिखते थे कॉमेडियन

13 मई 2021

टर्की के राष्ट्रपति रजिब तैयिब अर्दोआन
World

गाजा तनाव: तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति एर्दोआन ने की पुतिन से बात, कहा- इस्राइल को सबक सिखाना जरूरी

13 मई 2021

नौकरियां
Government Jobs

सरकारी जॉब्स : ये हैं कोरोना काल की बंपर भर्तियां, 14 हजार से अधिक नौकरियों के लिए यहां करें आवेदन

12 मई 2021

कैंची धाम में अतिवृष्टि से तबाही
Dehradun

उतराखंड: अतिवृष्टि से कैंचीधाम में मची तबाही, उफान पर आए नदी-नाले, सड़कों पर आया मलबा, एक की मौत, तस्वीरें...

12 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की पहल: डॉक्टरों ने बताया, किस ब्लड ग्रुप वाले को कोरोना का खतरा है ज्यादा?

12 मई 2021

आदित्य नारायण-अमित कुमार
Bollywood

Indian Idol 12: किशोर कुमार के बेटे अमित पर भड़के आदित्य नारायण, कहा- 'अगर वो शो में किसी बात से खुश नहीं थे तो...'

12 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited