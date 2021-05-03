बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Coronavirus India Live: 13 विपक्षी पार्टियों ने केंद्र को लिखा पत्र, कहा- सभी लोगों को मुफ्त लगाया जाए टीका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 03 May 2021 08:37 AM IST
India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live News Updates on 3rd may 2021
कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन (सांकेतिक) - फोटो : पिक्साबे
खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर देश में कोहराम मचा रही है। हर दिन लाखों मामले सामने आ रहे हैं, जो चिंताजनक हैं। बीते 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले भले ही चार लाख के नीचे आए हों लेकिन हर रोज होने वाली मौतों ने मृतकों का आंकड़ा 2.15 लाख के पार कर दिया है। इधर 13 विपक्षी पार्टियों ने केंद्र सरकार को एक पत्र लिखकर मुफ्त वैक्सीनेशन की सलाह दी है। कोरोना से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:33 AM, 03-May-2021

तेलंगाना के गांधी अस्पताल को डीआरडीओ ने दिए 50 ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर

केंद्रीय मंत्री किशन रेड्डी की उपस्थिति में डीआरडीओ ने तेलंगाना के सिकंदराबाद के गांधी अस्पताल में 50 ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर दिए। इन सिलिंडरों में 46.7 लीटर पानी की क्षमता है। 

07:44 AM, 03-May-2021

13 विपक्षी पार्टियों के नेताओं ने केंद्र को लिखा पत्र

देश में कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए 13 विपक्षी पार्टियों के नेताओं ने साझा बयान जारी कर केंद्र सरकार से कहा है कि वो पूरे देश टीकाकरण अभियान को मुफ्त करने का एलान करे।
 
07:27 AM, 03-May-2021

Live: 13 विपक्षी पार्टियों ने केंद्र को लिखा पत्र, कहा- सभी लोगों को मुफ्त लगाया जाए टीका

कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर देश में कोहराम मचा रही है। हर दिन लाखों मामले सामने आ रहे हैं, जो चिंताजनक हैं। बीते 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले भले ही चार लाख के नीचे आए हों लेकिन हर रोज होने वाली मौतों ने मृतकों का आंकड़ा 2.15 लाख के पार कर दिया है। यही नहीं ऑक्सीजन की कमी की वजह से कई अस्पताल एसओएस भेजते रहते हैं लेकिन उन्हें पर्याप्य समय पर इलाज नहीं मिलता है। देश के कई हिस्सों में कोरोना के इलाज में इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली दवा रेमडेसिविर की भी कालाबाजारी की खबरें सामने आ रही हैैं। इधर ऑक्सीजन की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए विदेशों से बड़ी मात्रा में सहायता आ रही है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

