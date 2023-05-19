Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Live ›   India News ›   G7 leaders Meeting Hiroshima Live Updates PM Modi Rishi Sunak Kishida Fumio Joe Biden emmanuel macron

Live

G7 Live: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडन, ब्रिटिश PM सुनक समेत जी-7 नेता हिरोशिमा पहुंचे; पीएम किशिदा ने किया स्वागत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हिरोशिमा Published by: अभिषेक दीक्षित Updated Fri, 19 May 2023 08:04 AM IST
G7 leaders Meeting Hiroshima Live Updates PM Modi Rishi Sunak Kishida Fumio Joe Biden emmanuel macron
G7 Summit - फोटो : Social Media
Follow Us Follow on Google News

खास बातें

Live Updates: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सात देशों के समूह (जी-7) सहित बहुपक्षीय शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए शुक्रवार को तीन देशों जापान, पापुआ न्यू गिनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की छह दिवसीय यात्रा पर रहेंगे। विदेश मंत्रालय के बयान के अनुसार, जापानी प्रेसीडेंसी के तहत जी7 उन्नत अर्थव्यवस्थाओं के वार्षिक शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री पहली बार 19 से 21 मई तक जापान में हिरोशिमा जाएंगे।

लाइव अपडेट

07:58 AM, 19-May-2023
जो और जिल बाइडन का स्वागत
प्रधानमंत्री फुमियो किशिदा ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन और उनकी पत्नी जिल बाइडन का हिरोशिमा पीस मेमोरियल पार्क में स्वागत किया।


07:40 AM, 19-May-2023
इमैनुएल मैक्रों जापान पहुंचे
फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों जापान के हिरोशिमा पीस मेमोरियल पार्क पहुंचे। जापान के प्रधान मंत्री फुमियो किशिदा ने उनका और अन्य जी7 नेताओं का स्वागत किया।
 
07:38 AM, 19-May-2023
इतालवी राष्ट्रपति से भी मिले पीएम किशिदा
जापान के प्रधानमंत्री किशिदा फुमियो ने हिरोशिमा में इतालवी राष्ट्रपति जियोर्जिया मेलोनी के साथ बैठक की। दोनों नेताओं ने पूर्वी एशिया में स्थिति पर बात की। दोनों ने साफ किया कि परमाणु और मिसाइल मुद्दों के साथ-साथ चीन से संबंधित मुद्दों और उत्तरी कोरिया से निपटने में समन्वय जारी रखा जाएगा।
विज्ञापन
07:35 AM, 19-May-2023
बाइडन से भी मिले किशिदा
जापानी प्रधानमंत्री किशिदा फुमियो ने हिरोशिमा में जी7 शिखर सम्मेलन के तहत अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन के साथ जापान-अमेरिका शिखर बैठक की। दोनों नेताओं ने क्षेत्रीय मुद्दों पर विचार विमर्श किया। दोनों ने माना कि हिंद-प्रशांत क्षेत्र, विशेष रूप से पूर्वी एशिया में बल द्वारा यथास्थिति को बदलने के किसी भी एकतरफा प्रयास को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।
07:35 AM, 19-May-2023
हिरोशिमा पीस मेमोरियल पार्क पहुंचे सुनक
ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक जापान में हिरोशिमा पीस मेमोरियल पार्क पहुंचे। जापान के प्रधानमंत्री किशिदा फुमियो ने उनका और अन्य जी7 नेताओं का स्वागत किया। पीएम किशिदा ने हिरोशिमा में जी7 शिखर सम्मेलन के तहत सुनक के लिए रात्रिभोज भी आयोजित किया। इस वर्किंग डिनर के अवसर पर दोनों नेताओं ने 'द हिरोशिमा अकॉर्ड: एन एनहान्स्ड जापान-यूके ग्लोबल स्ट्रैटेजिक पार्टनरशिप' जारी किया।
 
07:33 AM, 19-May-2023

G7 Live: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडन, ब्रिटिश PM सुनक समेत जी-7 नेता हिरोशिमा पहुंचे; पीएम किशिदा ने किया स्वागत

जापान में जी7 शिखर सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने वाले हैं पीएम मोदी
सबसे पहले पीएम मोदी जापान में जी7 शिखर सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने वाले हैं, जहां से वह पापुआ न्यू गिनी जाएंगे। किसी भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री की पापुआ न्यू गिनी की यह पहली यात्रा होगी।
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed