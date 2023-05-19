G7 Live: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडन, ब्रिटिश PM सुनक समेत जी-7 नेता हिरोशिमा पहुंचे; पीएम किशिदा ने किया स्वागत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Live
#WATCH | US President Joe Biden arrives at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan.— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes him and other G7 leaders. #G7HiroshimaSummit pic.twitter.com/aE4DN8vqhF
#WATCH | French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan.— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes him and other G7 leaders.#G7HiroshimaSummit pic.twitter.com/oVTjQuyCl8
#WATCH | UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio welcomed him and other G7 leaders.#G7HiroshimaSummit pic.twitter.com/ydvnyNO6t1— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
