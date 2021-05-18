Tauktae: महाराष्ट्र-गुजरात में ताउते ने मचाई तबाही, 11 किमी की रफ्तार से उत्तर-उत्तरपूर्व की ओर बढ़ा

Live
Army personnel last night cleared the road between Gujarat's Somnath district and Diu, which was blocked due to fallen trees; soon after vehicular movement also resumed #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/9KAbyzBhh9— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021
Rain and gusty winds seen in Una town of Saurashtra near Diu, at midnight today#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/0u0mNUYha7— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021
The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae moved north-northeast wards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 06 hours: IMD— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021
Patients from a COVID care centre in Gujarat's Vadodara were shifted to hospitals, yesterday— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021
Nodal Officer Sheetal Mistry said, "In view of IMD's warning for #CycloneTauktae, we are shifting COVID-19 patients from various facilities to hospitals." pic.twitter.com/VjMpgKtsAs
The road between Gujarat's Somnath district and the Union Territory of Diu (Daman & Diu) which was blocked due to fallen trees, has been cleared by the Army personnel for movement of vehicles.#CycloneTautkae pic.twitter.com/T7uo5k0MIS— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021
Evening visuals of fallen trees and a pole blocking roads in Gujarat's Una city (17.05)#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/xgwp707ZLD— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021
भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान ताउते ने सोमवार रात में गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र , दमन दीव में जमकर तबाही मचाई। सैकड़ों मकान ढह गए और हजारों की संख्या पेड़ उखड़े। वहीं, इसके चलते दो नौकाएं तट से दूर अरब सागर में चली गई हैं, जिन पर 410 लोग सवार हैं।
भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) ने कहा कि चक्रवात के रात करीब 9:30 बजे टकराने के दौरान केंद्र शासित दीव में 133 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलीं।
गुजरात मौसम केंद्र की सहायक निदेशक मनोरमा मोहंती ने कहा कि चक्रवात ताउते गुजरात में पिछले 23 साल में टकराने वाला सबसे विनाशकारी चक्रवात है जो केंद्र शासित दीव और भावनगर जिले के महुवा शहर के बीच कहीं टकराएगा।
