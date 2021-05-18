बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Cyclone Tauktae Live IMD Rain Alert Cyclone Live Tracking and Weather Updates of Maharashtra Gujarat Daman Diu Goa

Live

Tauktae: महाराष्ट्र-गुजरात में ताउते ने मचाई तबाही, 11 किमी की रफ्तार से उत्तर-उत्तरपूर्व की ओर बढ़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Tue, 18 May 2021 06:30 AM IST
Cyclone Tauktae Live IMD Rain Alert Cyclone Live Tracking and Weather Updates of Maharashtra Gujarat Daman Diu Goa
चक्रवात ताउते का कहर - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान ताउते सोमवार रात में गुजरात के सौराष्ट्र तट से टकराया और इस दौरान हवा 185 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की गति से चली। इससे पहले, चक्रवात के कारण मुंबई में भारी वर्षा हुई और गुजरात में दो लाख से अधिक लोगों को निकालकर सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाना पड़ा।
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
06:28 AM, 18-May-2021

सेना भी मोर्चे पर जुटी

गुजरात के सोमनाथ और दीव के बीच की सड़क पर तेज आंधी में गिरे पेड़ों को हटाने में सैनिक भी जुटे रहे। जल्द ही यहां वाहनों का आवागमन शुरू हो गया था। 

06:07 AM, 18-May-2021

सौराष्ट्र के उना में बारिश के साथ तेज हवाएं

दीव के पास सौराष्ट्र के उना में बारिश के साथ तेज हवाएं चलीं। 





 
05:45 AM, 18-May-2021

11 किमी की रफ्तार से उत्तरपूर्व की बढ़ा ताउते

आईएमडी के मुताबिक ताउते तूफान पिछले 6 घंटे के दौरान 11 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तर से उत्तर-उत्तरपूर्व की तरफ बढ़ गया है। 


 
05:42 AM, 18-May-2021

कोरोना मरीजों को किया शिफ्ट

गुजरात के वडोदरा में कोविड केयर सेंटर के मरीजों को दूसरी जगहों पर शिफ्ट किया गया था। 

05:39 AM, 18-May-2021

गुजरात, दमन दीव में कई जगह गिरे पेड़

गुजरात के सोमनाथ और केंद्रशासित दमन व दीव में कई जगहों पर पेड़ गिरने की वजह से रास्ते अवरुद्ध हो गए। 

05:36 AM, 18-May-2021

गुजरात के उना शहर में तबाही का नजारा

गुजरात के उना शहर में ताउते तूफान के गुजरने के बाद तबाही का नजारा।

05:22 AM, 18-May-2021

Tauktae: महाराष्ट्र-गुजरात में ताउते ने मचाई तबाही, 11 किमी की रफ्तार से उत्तर-उत्तरपूर्व की ओर बढ़ा

भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान ताउते ने सोमवार रात में गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र , दमन दीव में जमकर तबाही मचाई। सैकड़ों मकान ढह गए और हजारों की संख्या पेड़ उखड़े। वहीं, इसके चलते दो नौकाएं तट से दूर अरब सागर में चली गई हैं, जिन पर 410 लोग सवार हैं।

भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) ने कहा कि चक्रवात के रात करीब 9:30 बजे टकराने के दौरान केंद्र शासित दीव में 133 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलीं।

गुजरात मौसम केंद्र की सहायक निदेशक मनोरमा मोहंती ने कहा कि चक्रवात ताउते गुजरात में पिछले 23 साल में टकराने वाला सबसे विनाशकारी चक्रवात है जो केंद्र शासित दीव और भावनगर जिले के महुवा शहर के बीच कहीं टकराएगा। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national tauktae cyclone tauktae tauktae cyclone live tauktae cyclone map
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

corona virus
India News

थोड़ी राहत: लगातार दूसरे दिन तीन लाख से कम मामले, 3719 की हुई मौत, सक्रिय मरीज घटे 

18 मई 2021

दिनभर छाए रहे बादल
Auraiya

यूपी: चक्रवाती तूफान ताउते की दस्तक, घने बादल और तेज हवाओं के साथ बदला मौसम, विभाग ने जारी की चेतावनी

18 मई 2021

गाजा में इस्राइल का हवाई हमला
World

इस्राइल-हमास युद्ध: हर तरफ से घिरा गाजा कैसे कर रहा जंग, जानें कौन देश करते हैं मदद

18 मई 2021

हाजी मस्तान और सोना
Bollywood

इस अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन के प्यार में पागल थी ये हीरोइन, एक हादसे ने उजाड़ दी दुनिया, जानें आज कहां है?

18 मई 2021

गीता कपूर
Bollywood

तस्वीरें: मांग में सिंदूर लगाए नजर आईं कोरियोग्राफर गीता कपूर, गुपचुप कर ली शादी?

18 मई 2021

सुशील पहलवान
Delhi

सागर हत्याकांड: सुशील पहलवान पर एक लाख का इनाम, तलाश में लगातार दबिश दे रही दिल्ली पुलिस

17 मई 2021

कोरोना मरीज
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में कोरोना: पहाड़ों में बढ़ी संक्रमण दर, मैदानों में घटी, चार पर्वतीय जिलों में 20 फीसदी से ज्यादा

17 मई 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा: कोरोना की स्थिति के आधार पर केंद्र और राज्य मिलकर लेंगे फैसला

17 मई 2021

कोविड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर का निरीक्षण करते सीएम योगी
Saharanpur

सीएम योगी ने सहारनपुर में बताई संपूर्ण यूपी में लाॅकडाउन न लगाने की वजह, कही ये बात

17 मई 2021

Mahindra XUV300
Auto News

Mahindra की गाड़ियों पर बंपर छूट: नई कार खरीदने पर 3.01 लाख रुपये तक की होगी बचत

17 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited