Live ›   India News ›   covid Vaccine Cases India Live Delta Variant News Updates today as on 26th june 2021

Live

Coronavirus Live: बांग्लादेश में कोरोना के डेल्टा वैरिएंट का कहर, 108 मौतों के बाद लगाया गया लॉकडाउन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sat, 26 Jun 2021 09:04 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अब थमने लगी है लेकिन जानकारों ने पहले ही कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की आशंका जारी कर दी है। स्वास्थ्य जानकारों की माने तो देश में डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट के बढ़ते खतरे की वजह से तीसरी लहर दस्तक दे सकती है। देश में राजस्थान में डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट का पहला मामला सामने आया है। वहीं बांग्लादेश में भी कोरोना वायरस के डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट का कहर छाया हुआ है। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:02 AM, 26-Jun-2021

सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने कोलकाता वैक्सीन फ्रॉड मामले की जांच की मांग की

पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा नेता सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन को पत्र लिखकर केंद्रीय एजेंसियों से कोलकाता वैक्सीन फ्रॉड मामले की जांच करने की मांग की है।

08:50 AM, 26-Jun-2021

गोवा: 24 घंटे में 222 नए मामले आए सामने

गोवा में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 222 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इस दौरान 277 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए और पांच लोगों की मृत्यु दर्ज की गई।

08:45 AM, 26-Jun-2021

बांग्लादेश में लगाया गया लॉकडाउन

बांग्लादेश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए अगली सूचना तक देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन का एलान कर दिया गया। बता दें कि यहां कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से 108 और रोगियों की मौत हो गई, जो महामारी की शुरुआत के बाद से एक दिन में हुई मौतों की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी संख्या है। बांग्लादेश में कोरोना के डेल्टा वैरिएंट का कहर नजर आने लगा है।
08:21 AM, 26-Jun-2021

मिजोरम में मिले 232 नए मामले

मेघालय में पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण के 232 नए मामले मिले हैं। 

 

 
07:54 AM, 26-Jun-2021

रांची: बच्चों के इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में अलग से बना कोविड वॉर्ड

झारखंड की राजधानी रांची के जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना से संक्रमित बच्चों के इलाज के लिए अलग से कोविड वॉर्ड बनाया गया है। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि तीसरी लहर की आशंका में इस कोविड वॉर्ड को तैयार किया गया है और इसमें 20 बेड स्थापित किए गए हैं।
 
07:32 AM, 26-Jun-2021

कोरोना: बांग्लादेश में कोरोना के डेल्टा वैरिएंट का कहर, 108 मौतों के बाद लगाया गया लॉकडाउन

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अब थमने लगी है लेकिन जानकारों ने पहले ही कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की आशंका जारी कर दी है। स्वास्थ्य जानकारों की माने तो देश में डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट के बढ़ते खतरे की वजह से तीसरी लहर दस्तक दे सकती है। हालांकि कई राज्य तीसरी लहर के लिए पहले ही कई गईं तैयारियों का दावा कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच देश में कोरोना संक्रमण लगातार घटता जा रहा है, बीते तीन दिनों से कोरोना के दैनिक मामले 50 हजार के करीब आ रहे हैं, वहीं कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा भी घटने लगा है। इधर 21 जून के बाद से देश में वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार तेजी से बढ़ गई है और शुक्रवार को भी देश में 50 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगाया गया। हालांकि कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में कमी को देखते हुए अब कई राज्यों ने अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया को अपना लिया है और कई पाबंदियों में ढील दी गई है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

