Coronavirus Live: बांग्लादेश में कोरोना के डेल्टा वैरिएंट का कहर, 108 मौतों के बाद लगाया गया लॉकडाउन

Live
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding central agencies to investigate the Kolkata vaccine fraud case pic.twitter.com/vQRjD159dC— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021
गोवा में पिछले 24 घंटे में #COVID19 के 222 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इस दौरान 277 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए और 5 लोगों की मृत्यु दर्ज़ की गई।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 25, 2021
कुल सक्रिय मामले: 2,667
कुल डिस्चार्ज: 1,59,954
कुल मृत्यु: 3,027 pic.twitter.com/ejBdTXzGL9
Mizoram reported 232 new #COVID19 cases on Friday.— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021
Total cases: 19,091
Total discharges: 14,554
Active cases: 4,448
Death toll: 89
Positivity rate: 5.75% pic.twitter.com/fjyHS0XtCu
Jharkhand: Separate ward for treatment of children infected with COVID established at Ranchi District Hospital— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021
"In anticipation that children could be affected disproportionately during 3rd wave, we're setting up 20-bedded pediatric ICU ward&high dependency unit,"an officer said pic.twitter.com/twAAYf0SFw
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.