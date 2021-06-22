Coronavirus Live: तीन माह बाद आज मिले 50 हजार से कम नए मरीज, 24 घंटे में 1167 लोगों की गई जान

Live
India reports 42,640 new #COVID19 cases (lowest in 91 days), 81,839 discharges & 1,167 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021
Total cases: 2,99,77,861
Total discharges: 2,89,26,038
Death toll: 3,89,302
Active cases: 6,62,521
Total Vaccination: 28,87,66,201 pic.twitter.com/xyFVIvvIEt
#COVID19 | The total number of samples tested up to 21st June is 39,40,72,142 including 16,64,360 samples tested yesterday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/6OOYQwV6nX— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold a press conference via video conferencing at 11 am today, to release a white paper on COVID19— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/ugblw6aZ68
Ladakh reported 33 new cases and 31 recoveries yesterday. The total number of COVID19 active cases in the Union Territory has come down to 365. pic.twitter.com/66I6m18KVt— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021
दिल्ली: राजधानी दिल्ली की ओखला सब्ज़ी मंडी में बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान लोगों ने कोरोना नियमों का उल्लंघन किया। #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/otPmbPS2pf— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 22, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.