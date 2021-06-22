बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News

Live

Coronavirus Live: तीन माह बाद आज मिले 50 हजार से कम नए मरीज, 24 घंटे में 1167 लोगों की गई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Tue, 22 Jun 2021 09:46 AM IST
covid 19 coronavirus cases in india latest news update today on june 22nd 2021 vaccination
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर भले ही अब धीमी पड़ रही हो लेकिन कोरोना का खतरा अभी भी बना हुआ है। देश में मध्यप्रदेश के अलावा अब महाराष्ट्र में भी कोरोना के डेल्टा प्सल वैरिएंट की मौजूदगी पाई गई है। यही नहीं 21 जून के दिन देश में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन ने अब तक का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है। 21 जून को एक दिन में 80 लाख से ज्यादा वैक्सीन लगाई गई हैं। दिल्ली की ओखला मंडी में लोगों की भीड़ जुटी हुई है। देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले 90 दिनों के बाद 50000 से कम आए हैं। बीते 24 घंटे में 1167 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:39 AM, 22-Jun-2021

24 घंटे में 42640 मामले दर्ज, 1167 मरीजों की मौत

कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों में बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली है। बीते 24 घंटे में वायरस के दैनिक मामले 50 हजार से भी कम दर्ज किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा 1167 मरीजों ने इस खतरनाक वायरस के आगे दम तोड़ा है। बता दें कि बीते 24 घंटे में 42640 नए मामले सामने आए हैं।

09:26 AM, 22-Jun-2021

बीते 24 घंटे में देश में 16,64,360 लोगों का हुआ टेस्ट- आईसीएमआर

भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद ने जानकारी दी कि बीते 24 घंटे में 16,64,360  लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया है। अब तक कुल 39,40,72,142 लोगों का टेस्ट किया जा चुका है।

09:08 AM, 22-Jun-2021

11 बजे राहुल गांधी करेंगे पीसी

आज सुबह 11 बजे कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगे।

08:47 AM, 22-Jun-2021

लद्दाख: 33 नए मामले आए सामने

लद्दाख में कल 33 नए मामले सामने आए और 31 लोग कोरोना से ठीक हुए। सक्रिय मामलों की कुल संख्या घटकर 365 हो गई है।

08:23 AM, 22-Jun-2021

दिल्ली की ओखला मंडी में जुटी भीड़, तोड़े कोरोना के नियम

राजधानी दिल्ली की ओखला सब्जी मंडी में बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान लोगों ने कोरोना नियमों का उल्लंघन किया।
 
08:06 AM, 22-Jun-2021

कोरोना: तीन माह बाद आज मिले 50 हजार से कम नए मरीज, 24 घंटे में 1167 लोगों की गई जान

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर भले ही अब धीमी पड़ रही हो लेकिन कोरोना का खतरा अभी भी बना हुआ है। देश में मध्यप्रदेश के अलावा अब महाराष्ट्र में भी कोरोना के डेल्टा प्सल वैरिएंट की मौजूदगी पाई गई है। डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट की वजह से मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है। यही नहीं 21 जून के दिन देश में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन ने अब तक का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है। 21 जून को एक दिन में 80 लाख से ज्यादा वैक्सीन लगाई गई हैं। अब हर राज्य में 18+ को भी वैक्सीन लगनी शुरू होगी और अब कोविन एप पर भी स्लॉट बुक कराने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले तेजी से कम हो रहे हैं। दिल्ली में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के दैनिक मामले 100 से भी कम आए, जो 16 फरवरी के बाद से सबसे कम आंकड़ा है। कोरोना के कम मामलों के चलते अब कई राज्यों में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि कुछ राज्य अभी भी सख्ती कर रहे हैं।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

