coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on july 9, health ministry pc, covid19 in maharashtra

Live

Corona Live: मुंबई में आज नहीं लगाई जाएगी कोरोना की वैक्सीन, बीएमसी ने दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Fri, 09 Jul 2021 09:17 AM IST
coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on july 9, health ministry pc, covid19 in maharashtra
कोरोना वैक्सीन लेती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

अब तक पश्चिम बंगाल में 14,75,208 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। राज्य में अभी 16,143 मरीज उपचाराधीन हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि राज्य में आज 2,42,110 लोगों को टीका दिया गया। वहीं महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई से बड़ी खबर आ रही है कि यहां आज कोरोना की वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जाएगी।  देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
 
लाइव अपडेट

09:16 AM, 09-Jul-2021

भारत में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 17,90,708 सैंपल टेस्ट किए गए

भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद (आईसीएमआर) ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि देश में  बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 17,90,708 सैंपल टेस्ट किए गए। वहीं देश में  अब तक कुल 42,70,16,605 सैंपल टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं।


 
09:09 AM, 09-Jul-2021

मुंबई में आज नहीं लगाई जाएगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

मुंबई में आज यानी शुक्रवार को कोरोना की वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जाएगी। बीएमसी ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।
08:29 AM, 09-Jul-2021

Corona Live: मुंबई में आज नहीं लगाई जाएगी कोरोना की वैक्सीन, बीएमसी ने दी जानकारी

पश्चिम बंगाल में गुरुवार को 995 और लोग कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए जिसके बाद संक्रमण के कुल मामले बढ़कर 15,09,218 हो गए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जारी बुलेटिन में बताया गया कि पिछले एक दिन में कोविड-19 से 17 और मरीजों की मौत हो गई जिससे मृतकों की संख्या 17,867 पर पहुंच गई। बुलेटिन के अनुसार, अब तक राज्य में 14,75,208 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। राज्य में अभी 16,143 मरीज उपचाराधीन हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि राज्य में आज 2,42,110 लोगों को टीका दिया गया।
india news national coronavirus covid-19 delta variant corona vaccination
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

