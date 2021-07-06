बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on july 6th 2021 Delta Plus Variant

Live

Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में बरपा दैनिक मामलों का कहर,एक दिन में 520 नए केस मिले, 98 मौतें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Tue, 06 Jul 2021 07:54 AM IST
coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on july 6th 2021 Delta Plus Variant
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अभी समाप्त होने के कगार पर है लेकिन तीसरी लहर की संभावना ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय और सरकार की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में कमी के बाद से अब देश में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो दई है। कुछ राज्यों में अभी भी सख्ती जारी है लेकिन कुछ राज्य ऐसे हैं, जहां अनलॉक के तहत स्कूल, जिम, शैक्षणिक संस्थान, शॉपिंग मॉल और बाजार खुलने लगे हैं। देश में कोरोना संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

07:52 AM, 06-Jul-2021

केरल: कोच्चि में धोबी घाट पर काम करने वाले लोगों की बढ़ी मुश्किलें

केरल के कोच्चि शहर में धोबी घाट पर काम करने वाले लोगों को काफी मु्श्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। एक कर्मचारी ने कहा कि होटल में लोगों की कमी की वजह से हमारे काम पर बहुत प्रभाव पड़ रहा है, हमें रोजाना काम नहीं मिल रहा है। पिछले 41 सालों में ऐसी स्थिति पहली बार देखी है।

07:35 AM, 06-Jul-2021

मिजोरम: 24 घंटे में सामने आए 520 नए मामले

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 520 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 21,854 है जिसमें 3,730 सक्रिय मामले, 18,026 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 98 मौतें शामिल हैं।
 
07:22 AM, 06-Jul-2021

Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में बरपा दैनिक मामलों का कहर,एक दिन में 520 नए केस मिले, 98 मौतें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अभी समाप्त होने के कगार पर है लेकिन तीसरी लहर की संभावना ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय और सरकार की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। दूसरी लहर के दौरान वायरस के जिस म्यूटेंट ने सबसे ज्यादा तबाही मचाई थी, वो था डेल्टा वैरिएंट। हालांकि अब देश में डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट के भी कई मामले सामने आ गए हैं, लेकिन वैज्ञानिकों ने इस बात की पुष्टि अभी तक नहीं की है कि तीसरी लहर के पीछे डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट ही कारण बनेगा। इसके अलावा कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में कमी के बाद से अब देश में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो दई है। कुछ राज्यों में अभी भी सख्ती जारी है लेकिन कुछ राज्य ऐसे हैं, जहां अनलॉक के तहत स्कूल, जिम, शैक्षणिक संस्थान, शॉपिंग मॉल और बाजार खुलने लगे हैं। वहीं 21 जून से कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार में तेजी आ गई है। अब देश में 18+ लोगों को भी वैक्सीन लगने लगी है और अबतक 36 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

