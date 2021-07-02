Coronavirus Live: मध्यप्रदेश के जमुई गांव में 100 फीसदी लोगों को लगा टीका, जिलाधिकारी ने दी जानकारी

Live
Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hrs to be compulsorily produced by passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus,train,taxi. Also applicable for all flights from Kerala to Karnataka: Govt of Karnataka takes special surveillance measures for people coming from Kerala pic.twitter.com/viV8u0TSSq— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021
मध्य प्रदेश: शहडोल ज़िले के जमुई गांव में सभी लोगों का 100% टीकाकरण हो गया है।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 2, 2021
शहडोल के DC ने बताया, "जमुई गांव में 100% टीकाकरण हो गया है। इसके साथ-साथ ज़िले की 6 और ग्राम पंचायते हैं जहां 100% टीकाकरण हो गया है।" pic.twitter.com/nwlNFd7nTf
मिज़ोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 278 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 20,770 है जिसमें 4,132 सक्रिय मामले, 16,545 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 93 मौतें शामिल हैं: सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग, मिज़ोरम सरकार #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ShW2UwHC6K— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 2, 2021
Maharashtra: BMC says COVID vaccination will take place only for 3 hours (2pm-5pm) at a limited number of its centres in Mumbai today— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021
Covaxin will be given only for second dose & Covishield to only people above 45 years of age, it says.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.