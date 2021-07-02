बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   coronavirus delta plus variant cases live updates today in india as on june 2nd july 2021 covid pademic

Live

Coronavirus Live: मध्यप्रदेश के जमुई गांव में 100 फीसदी लोगों को लगा टीका, जिलाधिकारी ने दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 02 Jul 2021 08:37 AM IST
coronavirus delta plus variant cases live updates today in india as on june 2nd july 2021 covid pademic
टीकाकरण अभियान - फोटो : prayagraj
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले दो दिन से लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं, हालांकि दैनिक मामलों में बढ़त काफी मामूली है लेकिन तीसरी लहर की संभावना को देखते हुए ये बढ़ोतरी चिंताजनक हो सकती है। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर अब भले ही घटने लगी हो लेकिन तीसरी लहर कभी भी आ सकती है। ऐसे में टीकाकरण की प्रक्रिया और तेज होनी चाहिए लेकिन कई राज्यों से अब वैक्सीन की कमी की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:32 AM, 02-Jul-2021

केरल से कर्नाटक आने वाले यात्रियों को साथ लानी होगी निगेटिव रिपोर्ट

केरल से कर्नाटक आने वाले लोगों को अपने साथ कोरोना की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट साथ लाना जरूरी है, ये रिपोर्ट यात्रा से 72 घंटे पहले की होगी। ट्रेन, बस, हवाई यात्रा से कर्नाट आने वाले लोगों पर ये लागू होता है। हालांकि जिन लोगों ने कोरोना की वैक्सीन ले ली है, उन्हें निगेटिव आरटी पीसीआर रिपोर्ट लाना जरूरी नहीं है।

08:21 AM, 02-Jul-2021

मध्यप्रदेश: शहडोल में 100 फीसदी टीकाकरण

मध्य प्रदेश के शहडोल जिले के जमुई गांव में सभी लोगों का 100 फीसदी टीकाकरण हो गया है। शहडोल के डीसी ने बताया, "जमुई गांव में 100 फीसदी टीकाकरण हो गया है। इसके साथ-साथ जिले की छह और ग्राम पंचायते हैं जहां 100 फीसदी टीकाकरण हो गया है।"

07:57 AM, 02-Jul-2021

मिजोरम: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 278 नए मामले

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 278 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 20,770 है जिसमें 4,132 सक्रिय मामले, 16,545 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 93 मौतें शामिल हैं।

07:37 AM, 02-Jul-2021

मुंबई: बीएमसी के सीमित केंद्रों पर तीन घंटे के लिए वैक्सीनेशन होगा

मुंबई में आज बीएमसी के सीमित केंद्रों पर तीन घंंटे के लिए ही वैक्सीनेशन होगा। दोपहर दो बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक वैक्सीनेशन अभियान चलेगा। इस दौरान दूसरी खुराक लेने वाले लोगों को कोवाक्सिन और 45+ से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को कोविशील्ड दी जाएगी।
 
07:14 AM, 02-Jul-2021

Coronavirus Live: मध्यप्रदेश के जमुई गांव में 100 फीसदी लोगों को लगा टीका, जिलाधिकारी ने दी जानकारी

देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले दो दिन से लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं, हालांकि दैनिक मामलों में बढ़त काफी मामूली है लेकिन तीसरी लहर की संभावना को देखते हुए ये बढ़ोतरी चिंताजनक हो सकती है। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर अब भले ही घटने लगी हो लेकिन तीसरी लहर कभी भी आ सकती है। ऐसे में टीकाकरण की प्रक्रिया और तेज होनी चाहिए लेकिन कई राज्यों से अब वैक्सीन की कमी की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। महाराष्ट्र, दिल्ली, झारखंड, राजस्थान और पश्चिम बंगाल में वैक्सीनेशन अभियान को रोकना पड़ रहा है। अगर टीकाकरण प्रक्रिया में कमी आई, तो तीसरी लहर का डर ज्यादा बन सकता है। क्योंकि स्वास्थ्य जानकार टीकाकऱण को बढ़ाने का सुझाव दे रहे हैं। बुधवार के मुकाबले गुरुवार को कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों में बढ़ोतरी हुई थी और कोरोना से मरने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ा था। 
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

