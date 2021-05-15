Coronavirus Live: कजाकिस्तान ने भेजे 7.5 लाख मास्क और 105 वेंटिलेटर, लगातार दूसरे दिन आई मदद

Live
#COVID19 | 240 new cases, 231 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Ladakh on Friday.— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
Active cases: 1,554
Total cases: 16,156 pic.twitter.com/YgyeU9SBNC
Aircraft arrives carrying consignment of 105 ventilators, 7,50,000 masks/respirators and other medical equipment from Kazakhstan: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) pic.twitter.com/0gMsvqIJex— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
