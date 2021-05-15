बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Live

Coronavirus Live: कजाकिस्तान ने भेजे 7.5 लाख मास्क और 105 वेंटिलेटर, लगातार दूसरे दिन आई मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sat, 15 May 2021 08:17 AM IST
Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today in India Live News Updates on May 15th 2021
कजाकिस्तान से भारत आए मास्क और वेंटिलेटर - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर ने हालात बहुत बुरे किए हुए हैं। हर दिन लाखों संक्रमित मामले सामने आने के बाद देश का स्वास्थ्य सिस्टम चरमरा गया है। इधर रोजाना चार हजार के आस-पास मौत के आंकड़े दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं, जिससे कब्रिस्तान और श्मशान घाट पर बोझ बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। शुक्रवार को देश में कोरोना वायरस के 3.26 लाख से ज्यादा मामले दर्ज किए गए और 3883 लोग इस बीमारी के आगे हार गए। कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:16 AM, 15-May-2021

लद्दाख: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 240 नए मामले

शुक्रवार को लद्दाख में कोरोना वायरस के 240 नए मामले सामने आए। वहीं इसी अवधि के दौरान दो लोगों की मौत हो गई और 231 लोग इस बीमारी से ठीक हो गए। 

07:43 AM, 15-May-2021

कजाकिस्तान से भारत आए मास्क और वेंटिलेटर

भारत में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर के दौरान विदेशों से आने वाली मदद जारी है। इसी सिलसिले में आज कजाकिस्तान से 7.5 लाख मास्क और 105 वेंटिलेटर भारत पहुंचे। इसके अलावा कई मेडिकल उपकरण भी भारत पहुंचे हैं। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने इस बात की जानकारी दी।
 
07:28 AM, 15-May-2021

कोरोना: कजाकिस्तान ने भेजे 7.5 लाख मास्क और 105 वेंटिलेटर, लगातार दूसरे दिन आई मदद

देश में कोरोना वायरस का कोहराम लगातार जारी है और इस बीच सरकार कोरोना के एक मात्र उपाय वैक्सीनेशन को और तेज करने में जुटी है। अगले हफ्ते से देश में कोवैक्सीन और कोविशील्ड के अलावा रूसी टीका स्पूतनिक-वी भी बाजार में उपलब्ध हो जाएगा। हैदराबाद में शुक्रवार को एक शख्स को स्पूतनिक-वी की पहली खुराक दी गई। इसके अलावा कोरोना संकट के बीच देश में विदेशों से आने वाली मदद जारी है। इस सिलसिले में कजाकिस्तान से 105 वेंटिलेटर और साढ़े सात लाख मास्क भारत पहुंचे हैं। बता दें कि देश में महामारी की शुरुआत से लेकर अबतक 2.62 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं तीसरी लहर की चेतावनी ने पहली ही चिंता और बढ़ा दी है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

