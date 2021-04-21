Coronavirus Update: कोटा के अस्पताल में अचानक रुकी ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई, 2 मरीजों ने आधी रात तड़पकर दम तोड़ा

Live
Why did they not ramp up? Why the antigen tests? To lower their numbers? Even today reports are coming that private labs are being told to stop the testing. Why? What is important - people's lives or your numbers and the image of your govt?: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pic.twitter.com/OJsxcjA2qf— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021
Amid a surge in COVID cases, call flow increases at Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services in Pune— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021
We take 9,000-10,000 calls per day, including COVID emergencies & others. Panic has increased now. Call flow revolves more around COVID: Control Room Manager (20.04)#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nDuMvODhPo
Maharashtra Government has imposed statewide restrictions till May 1st, in the wake of the #COVID19 situation. Section 144 imposed across the state. Visuals from Marine Drive in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/EQrDkTdmv8— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021
Delhi: Police personnel check vehicles and IDs of people who are commuting amid the 6-day lockdown imposed in the national capital in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. Visuals from Connaught Place.— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021
The lockdown will continue till 5 am of 26th April. pic.twitter.com/AxqRWUExkP
