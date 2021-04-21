बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases India Live News Updates corona cases as on 21 april covid 19 pandemic

Live

Coronavirus Update: कोटा के अस्पताल में अचानक रुकी ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई, 2 मरीजों ने आधी रात तड़पकर दम तोड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Wed, 21 Apr 2021 09:45 AM IST
Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases India Live News Updates corona cases as on 21 april covid 19 pandemic
ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर पूरी तरह बेकाबू हो गई है और हर रोज लाखों लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। वर्ल्डोमीटर के मुताबिक, बीते 24 घंटे में दो हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई है और करीब तीन लाख संक्रमित मामले सामने आए हैं। इधर कई राज्यों में ऑक्सीजन, रेमडेसिविर और कई मेडिकल सुविधाओं की किल्लत हो रही है। ऐसे में कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई और चुनौतीपूर्ण हो गई है। कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए कई राज्यों में एक सप्ताह के लिए लॉकडाउन लगा दिया गया है, तो वहीं कुछ इलाकों में नाइट कर्फ्यू और सख्ती जारी है। यहां पढ़िए कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

09:37 AM, 21-Apr-2021

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने मोदी सरकार पर बोला हमला

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दिए गए इंटरव्यू में प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने मोदी सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा है। प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने कहा कि ऑक्सीजन के लिए भारत की उत्पादन क्षमता दुनिया में सबसे बड़ी है, तो इसकी कमी कैसे पड़ रही है? उन्होंने मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि आप लोग आठ से नौ महीने क्या कर रहे थे। प्रियंका गांधी ने आगे कहा कि कोरोना की वैक्सीन और रेमडेसिविर की दवा की कमी गलत योजना की वजह से हुई है। मोदी सरकार की कोई रणनीति नहीं है, इसलिए ऑक्सीजन की कमी हुई है।

09:11 AM, 21-Apr-2021

कोटा: ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई रुकने की वजह से दो मरीजों की मौत

राजस्थान में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले की वजह से स्वास्थ्य विभाग पर गहरा असर पड़ रहा है। राजस्थान के कोटा में अचानक रात को ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई रुक गई, जिसके बाद दो मरीजों ने तड़प-तड़प कर दम तोड़ दिया। परिजनों ने अस्पताल प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया है कि 19 अप्रैल की आधी रात के बाद करीब एक बजे अचानक ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई रुक गई। इस वजह से अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों की स्थिति बिगड़ गई और दो मरीजों की जान चली गई।
08:55 AM, 21-Apr-2021

महाराष्ट्र: पुणे में मेडिकल इमरजेंसी केंद्र पर कॉल फ्लो बढ़ा

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखथे हुए महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में मेडिकल इमरजेंसी केंद्र पर कॉल फ्लो बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। कंट्रोल रूम मैनेजर का कहना है कि हर दिन नौ से दस हजार कॉल ली जाती हैं, जिसमें कोविड इमरजेंसी और दूसरी सेवाएं शामिल हैं। लोगों के बीच अब तनाव बढ़ चुका है और कोरोना से संबंधित कॉल सबसे ज्यादा आ रही हैं। 
 
08:43 AM, 21-Apr-2021

महाराष्ट्र: एक मई तक सख्ती लागू

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए सरकार ने एक मई तक सख्ती लागू करने का एलान किया है। वहीं राज्य में धारा 144 लागू रहेगी। 
 
08:40 AM, 21-Apr-2021

दिल्ली: लॉकडाउन में घर से बाहर निकले लोगों के आईडी और वाहनों की तलाशी

दिल्ली में छह दिन का लॉकडाउन जारी है और इस बीच दिल्ली पुलिस घरों से बाहर निकले लोगों के वाहनों की तलाशी ले रहे हैं और आईडी चेक कर रहे हैं। दिल्ली में एक सप्ताह के लिए लगा लॉकडाउन 26 अप्रैल सुबह पांच बजे तक जारी रहेगा।
 
08:09 AM, 21-Apr-2021

Live: कोटा के अस्पताल में अचानक रुकी ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई, 2 मरीजों ने आधी रात तड़पकर दम तोड़ा

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर बेकाबू हो रही है और हर रोज लाखों लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। कोरोना के दैनिक मामले हर दिन सभी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रहे हैं और अब कोविड-19 से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। वर्ल्डोमीटर के मुताबिक, देश में बीते 24 घंटे में दो हजार से ज्यादा कोविड मरीजों की मौत हुई है और करीब तीन लाख लोग संक्रमित निकले हैं। इधर कई राज्यों में ऑक्सीजन, रेमडेसिविर और कई मेडिकल सुविधाओं की किल्लत हो रही है। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने मंगलवार को घोषणा की कि दिल्ली के अस्पतालों में कुछ समय के लिए ऑक्सीजन बची है। ऐसे में कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई और चुनौतीपूर्ण हो गई है। कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिे कई राज्यों में एक सप्ताह के लिए लॉकडाउन लगा दिया गया है, तो वहीं कुछ इलाकों में नाइट कर्फ्यू और सख्ती जारी है।
india news national corona coronavirus covid 19 india corona cases in india
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

