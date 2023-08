Chandrayaan 3 Live: चंद्रयान-3 के विक्रम लैंडर ने लीं चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव की पहली तस्वीरें, ISRO ने जारी कीं

09:15 AM, 21-Aug-2023

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).



This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB