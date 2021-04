CSK vs SRH Live Score 2021: हैदराबाद की बल्लेबाजी शुरू, चेन्नई के खिलाफ जीता था टॉस

07:19 PM, 28-Apr-2021

Both teams have made changes to their XI.@ChennaiIPL: Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali back. Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir miss out.@SunRisers: Manish Pandey, Sandeep Sharma back. Abhishek Sharma , Virat Singh miss outhttps://t.co/dvbR7X1Kzc #VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/kqKjtygLoi