cm mamta banerjee said Kashmir terror attack dead laborer's Family will get possible help

कश्मीर में मारे गए पांच मजदूरों के परिवारों को दी जाएगी हरसंभव मदद : ममता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 01:27 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी - फोटो : एएनआई
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कश्मीर के आतंकी हमले में मारे गए पांच मजदूरों के परिवारों को मदद देने का एलान किया है। जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले में मंगलवार को आतंकी हमले में मारे गए पांचो मजदूर पश्चिम बंगाल के मुर्शिदाबाद जिले के रहने वाले थे।
मुख्यमंत्री ने मजदूरों की हत्या को क्रूर बताते हुए घटना पर दुख व्यक्त किया है। ममता ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर पर लिखा,‘‘कश्मीर में नृशंस हत्याओं से हम स्तब्ध और अत्यंत दुखी हैं। मुर्शिदाबाद के पांच कामगारों ने अपनी जान गंवा दी। कोई भी सांत्वना मृतक के परिवारों के दुख को दूर नहीं कर सकता।’’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ दुख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिवारों को सभी तरह की मदद दी जाएगी।’’ 


cm mamata banerjee terror attack in kashmir jammu kashmir article 370
