नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडस्ट्रियल इंजीनियरिंग में लीगल एडवाइजर बनने का मौका, जल्दी करें

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 01:02 PM IST
vacancy in National Institute of Industrial Engineering for post of Legal adviser
नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडस्ट्रियल इंजीनियरिंग में लीगल एडवाइजर के लिए वैकेंसी निकली हैं। 2 फरवरी को आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि है। जानें कैसे करें आवेदन

वेबसाइट: www.nitie.edu

पद का विवरण: लीगल एडवाइजर

शैक्षणिक योग्यता: उम्मीदवारों के पास लॉ डिग्री हो व उन्होंने बतौर लीगल एडवाइजर पांच वर्ष काम किया हो (एकेडमिक इंस्टीट्यूशन या सेंट्रल गवर्नमेंट संस्‍था बतौर लीगल
एडवाइजर अनुभवी को चयन में प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी)

आयु सीमा: अधिकतम 45 वर्ष 

अंतिम तिथि: 02 फरवरी, 2018
