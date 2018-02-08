अपना शहर चुनें

UPSC ने की IAS-2018 की विज्ञप्ति जारी, 782 पदों के लिए वैकेंसी

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 04:09 PM IST
Recruitment 2018: Apply Online for 782 officers vacancies in Union Public Service Commission
UPSC ने IAS-2018 की विज्ञप्ति जारी कर दी है। 782 पदों के लिए वैकेंसी हैं। आवेदन करने के लिए उम्मीदवार संबंधित वेबसाइट पर जाएं और मौजूद दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करें

वेबसाइटः www.upsc.gov.in

कुल पदः 782

परीक्षा का नाम: सिविल सेवा परीक्षा- 2018

शैक्षणिक योग्यता : मान्यताप्राप्त संस्थान से स्नातक की डिग्री 

आयु सीमा: न्यूनतम 21 वर्ष और अधिकतम 32 वर्ष (01 अगस्त, 2018 के आधार पर)
Mizoram Public Service Commission Invites Job Application for Upper Division Clerk
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 8 अगस्त तक करें अप्लाई

मिजोरम पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए अपर डिविजन क्लर्क के पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं।

22 जुलाई 2017

Jharkhand SSC Invites Application for Jharkhand Joint Police Sub-Inspector Competitive Exam 2017
Government Jobs

सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जुलाई 2017

ISRO Announce Recruitment on 313 Posts of Assistant, Upper Division Clerk Vacancy for Graduates
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट्स के लिए ISRO में वैकेंसी, 25 हजार सैलरी

18 जुलाई 2017

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 85000 VACANCIES IN Telangana GOVERNMENT
Government Jobs

तेलंगाना सरकार जल्द ही 85 हजार सरकारी पदों पर करेगी भर्तियां

15 अगस्त 2017

DU Admission NCWEB decrease 4% in third cutoff
Government Jobs

DU Admission : NCWEB ने तीसरे कटऑफ में की 4% की कमी

13 जुलाई 2017

perfect time table will confirm your Success in SSC CHSL
Government Jobs

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता

28 दिसंबर 2017

