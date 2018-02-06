अपना शहर चुनें

KVS LDC admit card 2018: जारी हुआ एडमिट कार्ड, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 01:27 PM IST
KVS LDC admit card 2018 issued know how to download
केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन ने विभिन्न नॉन टीचिंग पोस्ट जैसे लाइब्रेरीयन और एलडीसी के लिए होने वाली परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। जिन कैंडिडेट्स ने इस परीक्षा के लिए रेजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया है वह संगठन की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट  kvsangathan.nic.in पर जाकर अपना एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि यह परीक्षा पूर्ण रूप से ऑनलाइन होगी। 19, 23 और 26 फरवरी 2018 को इस परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि 1 फरवरी 2018 को आधिकारिक रूप से इस परीक्षा की घोषणा की गई थी जिसके बाद आज एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए गए। 
