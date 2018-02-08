अपना शहर चुनें

10वीं पास के लिए IOCL में नौकरी का मौका, 700 पदों के लिए जल्द करें अप्लाई

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 07:02 PM IST
job vacancies for 10th passed in iocl for 700 junior posts apply fast
इंडियन ऑइल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिडेट (IOCL) ने बड़े पैमाने पर भर्ती का ऐलान किया है। 10वीं पास उम्मीदवारों के लिए यहां पर नौकरी हासिल करने का सुनहरा मौका है। भर्तियां ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस पदों पर होनी है। आपको बता दें कि पश्चिम और दक्षिण रीजन्स के लिए यहां पर भर्तियां होंगी। दोनों क्षेत्रों के 350-350 पदों पर नियुक्ति होगी यानी करीब 700 पदों पर भर्ती होनी है। पश्चिमी डिविजन के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 20 फरवरी 2018 निर्धारित की गई है जबकि दक्षिणी क्षेत्र के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 19 फरवरी 2018 है। आवेदक का 10वीं पास होना अनिवार्य है। इसके साथ ही 50 फीसदी अंकों के साथ ITI धारक होना भी अनिवार्य है।
iocl iocl recruitment 2018 government jobs

