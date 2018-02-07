अपना शहर चुनें

इंडियन बैंक में 12वीं पास के लिए वैकेंसी, क्लर्क और ऑफिसर के लिए करें आवेदन

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:53 PM IST
Indian Bank Recruitment 2018 Apply for the 21 Clerk and Officer Vacancies
इंडियन बैंक ने12वीं पास के लिए वैकेंसी निकाली है। क्लर्क और ऑफिसर बनने के लिए आवेदन करें।  अभ्यर्थियों का चयन लिखित परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू के आधार पर किया जाएगा। 

वेबसाइट:www.indianbank.in

कुल पदः 21 

पद का नाम : क्लर्क और ऑफिसर          
                 
आवेदन शुल्क: नि:शुल्क

शैक्षणिक योग्यता: मान्यताप्राप्त स्कूल या संस्थान से 12वीं पास 

आयु सीमा: न्यूनतम 18 वर्ष व अधिकतम 26 वर्ष 
