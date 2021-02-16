शहर चुनें

केंद्रीय मंत्री आठवले ने शिबू और हेमंत सोरेन से की एनडीए का हिस्सा बनने की अपील

Gaurav Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 07:33 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास आठवले (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास आठवले (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : facebook.com/ramdasathawale
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास आठवले आर झारखंड की राजधानी रांची में हैं। यहां उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने शिबू सोरेन और हेमंत सोरेन से एनडीए में शामिल होने की अपील की है। अगर वह ऐसा करते हैं तो यहां (राज्य में) भाजपा और झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा की सरकार बन जाएगी। उन्हें दिल्ली में भी ताकत मिल सकती है, जिसका उपयोग झारखंड के विकास के लिए किया जा सकता है। उन्हें इस बारे में सोचना चाहिए।
city & states jharkhand ramdas athawale shibu soren hemant soren nda jharkhand mukti morcha

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

