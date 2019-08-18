शहर चुनें

RPF constable killed three family members after dispute over milk In jharkhand

आरपीएफ जवान ने दूध के विवाद में एक परिवार के तीन लोगों को गोली मारी, दो घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 11:11 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के रामगढ़ जिले में रेलवे सुरक्षा बल (आरपीएफ) के जवान ने कथित तौर पर एक परिवार पर गोलीबारी कर दी। इसमें तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि दो घायल हैं। पुलिस ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।
police rpf milk jharkhand family dispute pawan kumar leela devi पुलिस आरपीएफ दूध झारखंड परिवार विवाद पवन कुमार लीला देवी रामगढ़ ramgarh
