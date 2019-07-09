रांची पुलिस का फरमान, वॉट्सएप पर भड़काऊ पोस्ट करने पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

Ranchi Police: All the admins and members of WhatsApp groups/other social media platforms are requested to not share posts that might disturb communal harmony. Action will be taken against the admins/ the person concerned, if such posts come to light. (06-07) #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/S7vYBaKEUL— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019
झारखंड उच्च न्यायालय ने सरायकेला में हुई कथित ‘भीड़ हिंसा’ और इसके बाद रांची के डोरंडा तथा एकरा मस्जिद के पास उपद्रव की घटनाओं पर सरकार से विस्तृत रिपोर्ट तलब की है।
9 जुलाई 2019