Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Ranchi police asked not to share such posts which can harm disturb communal harmony on social media

रांची पुलिस का फरमान, वॉट्सएप पर भड़काऊ पोस्ट करने पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 03:37 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
रांची पुलिस ने वॉट्सएप ग्रुप्स के एडमिन और सदस्यों समेत अन्य सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द को बिगाड़ने वाली पोस्ट शेयर न करने की अपील की है। ऐसा करने पर कार्रवाई करने की भी चेतावनी दी है।
पुलिस ने कहा है कि यदि ऐसे पोस्ट सामने आते हैं तो एडमिन या संबंधित व्यक्ति के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बता दें कि झारखंड के विभिन्न हिस्सों में असामाजिक टिप्पणी करने पर ऐसे व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है।

नगर पुलिस अधीक्षक की ओर से जारी एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति में लिखा है कि ऐसा कोई भी वीडियो, फोटो या पोस्ट वायरल न करें जो किसी व्यक्ति, धर्म या संप्रदाय की भावनाओं को आहत करता हो।

jharkhand ranchi ranchi police social media platforms communal harmony whatsapp groups group admin
