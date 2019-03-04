शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jharkhand ›   Raghubar Das ,Tata Steel CEO and his officials paid tribute to Jamsetji Tata

रघुबर दास और टाटा स्टील के अधिकारियों ने जमशेदजी टाटा को दी श्रद्धांजलि

भाषा, जमशेदपुर Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 05:11 PM IST
जमशेदजी नुसीरवानजी टाटा
जमशेदजी नुसीरवानजी टाटा
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री रघुबर दास, टाटा संस के चेयरमैन एन चंद्रशेखरन, टाटा स्टील के सीईओ और प्रबंध निदेशक टी वी नरेंद्रन ने रविवार को उसके संस्थापक जमशेदजी नुसीरवानजी टाटा की 180वीं जयंती पर यहां उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। चंद्रशेखरन और नरेंद्रन ने भारतीय उद्योगों के प्रतिष्ठित सदस्य को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
टाटा समूह की कंपनियों के वरिष्ठ कार्यकारियों ने भी इस मौके पर संस्थापक को श्रद्धांजलि दी। दास ने जमशेदजी नुसीरवानजी टाटा को श्रद्धांजलि दी और जमशेदपुर शहर के 100 साल पूरे होने पर लोगों को बधाई दी।

Recommended

इग्नू पेपर लीक
Delhi NCR

इग्नू का पेपर लीक करने वाला मास्टरमाइंड चार साथियों संग गिरफ्तार

4 मार्च 2019

गाड़ी से टकराने के बाद डिवाइडर पर चढ़ी कार, बुजुर्ग महिला घायल
Rohtak

गाड़ी से टकराने के बाद डिवाइडर पर चढ़ी कार, बुजुर्ग महिला घायल

4 मार्च 2019

बाबा झारखण्ड मंदिर का प्राकृतिक शिवलिंग पूरी करता है भक्तों की मुराद
Bijnor

बाबा झारखण्ड मंदिर का प्राकृतिक शिवलिंग पूरी करता है भक्तों की मुराद

4 मार्च 2019

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
ज्योतिष समाधान

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
Masood Azhar
Jammu

देश में पुलवामा, उरी और संसद सहित कई बड़े हमलों को अंजाम दे चुका जैश आतंकी सरगना मसूद अजहर

3 मार्च 2019

Lifestyle

महाशिवरात्रि 2019: शिवलिंग पर भूलकर भी ना चढ़ाएं ये 5 चीजें, भोलेनाथ हो सकते हैं नाराज

4 मार्च 2019

shivling
turmeric
tulsi
til
Lifestyle

महाशिवरात्रि 2019: शिवलिंग पर भूलकर भी ना चढ़ाएं ये 5 चीजें, भोलेनाथ हो सकते हैं नाराज

4 मार्च 2019

Masood Azhar
India News

कौन है मौलाना मसूद अजहर, वो कितना खूंखार, कैसे काम करता है जैश-ए-मोहम्मद

3 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
chief minister of jharkhand raghubar das tata steel ceo tata steel jamsetji tata jamshedpur
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुर्तजा अली
India News

कौन हैं शहीदों के परिवार वालों को 110 करोड़ देने का एलान करने वाले मुर्तजा अली?

4 मार्च 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
India News

गांधी के पौत्र सहित आप के वो पांच चेहरे जो 2014 का लोकसभा चुनाव लड़े, अब कहां चले गए

4 मार्च 2019

शहीद सूरजमल का परिवार
Delhi NCR

मजदूरी कर गुजर बसर करने को मजबूर शहीद का परिवार, 1965 के युद्ध में दिया था सर्वोच्च बलिदान

4 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन
India News

भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, मध्यस्थता की बात ना रूस ने की, ना ओआईसी ने

3 मार्च 2019

martyr vinod kumar
Delhi NCR

शहीद विनोद ने पत्नी से फोन पर आखिरी बार कहे ऐसे शब्द, सुनकर आंखें भर आएंगी

3 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी का विरोधियों पर निशाना, इन सात 'डर' को भारत के लिए बताया अच्छा

3 मार्च 2019

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Rahul Gandhi
India News

रांची में राहुल का हमला- सेना देश की रक्षा करती है और पीएम उसका पैसा चुराते हैं

रांची के मोरहाबादी मैदान में परिवर्तन उलगुलान रैली को संबोधित करते हुए भारतीय वायु सेना भारत की रक्षा करती है। भारतीय वायु सेना के पायलट देश की सुरक्षा में जान की बाजी लगाते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री इसी वायु सेना का पैसा चुराकर अंबानी की जेब में डालते हैं। 

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
rahul gandhi
Jharkhand

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी दो मार्च को रांची में करेंगे रैली

1 मार्च 2019

Sukma, Chhattisgarh naxalite attack
Jharkhand

झारखंड को दहलाने की नक्सली साजिश नाकाम, 17 आईईडी और 200 डेटोनेटर बरामद

24 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: सुरक्षा बलों के साथ मुठभेड़ में तीन माओवादी ढेर, तलाशी अभियान जारी

24 फरवरी 2019

PM Narendra Modi
Jharkhand

झारखंड : पीएम मोदी ने रखी विकास परियोजनाओं की आधारशिला, शहीदों को किया नमन

17 फरवरी 2019

घायल नक्सली को ले जाते सुरक्षाबल
Jharkhand

सुरक्षाबलों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, मुठभेड़ में ढेर किए चार नक्सली, दो घायल

29 जनवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: सीआरपीएफ जवानों ने खून देकर बचाई महिला नक्सली की जान 

18 फरवरी 2019

A mentally deranged man allegedly killed five members of his family in Jamshedpur
Jharkhand

झारखंड में युवक ने परिवार के पांच लोगों की हत्या, गिरफ्तार

23 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

नक्सलियों ने बस्तर में जवान भेजने का किया विरोध, कहा- डॉक्टर और शिक्षक भेजो

31 जनवरी 2019

Jharkhand : 40 school kids fell ill after consuming prasad
Jharkhand

झारखंड : स्कूल में प्रसाद खाने के बाद बीमार हुए 40 बच्चे, जांच शुरू

11 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

एसएसबी, पुलिस ने झारखंड के दुमका में 17 आईईडी, 200 डेटोनेटर किए बरामद

एसएसबी, पुलिस ने झारखंड के दुमका में 17 आईईडी, 200 डेटोनेटर बरामद किए| देखें वीडियो

24 फरवरी 2019

डॉक्टर 2:41

ये डॉक्टर सिर्फ 5 रुपये में करते हैं मरीजों का इलाज, अब मिला ये खास सम्मान

29 जनवरी 2019

रघुवर दास 2:04

कांग्रेस की कर्जमाफी का असर, झारखंड की बीजेपी सरकार ने किसानों को दिया ये तोहफा

22 दिसंबर 2018

DHONI 0:59

VIDEO: जीवा ने धोनी को सिखाया नया डांसिंग स्टेप, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

3 दिसंबर 2018

DHONI 0:44

रांची के जेएससीए टेनिस कोर्ट में धोनी ने खेला टेनिस टूर्नामेंट

28 नवंबर 2018

Related

रघुवर दास
Jharkhand

झारखंड : मुख्यमंत्री ने दी शहीदों को श्रृद्धांजलि, कहा- पाक को उसके घर में घुस कर जवाब देंगे

16 फरवरी 2019

हेमंत सोरेन
Jharkhand

भाजपा विरोधी मोर्चे में ‘बड़े भाई’ की भूमिका निभाए कांग्रेस: हेमंत सोरेन

17 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: सीमेंट कारखाने में दुर्घटना, तीन श्रमिकों की मौत

25 जनवरी 2019

threat call
Jharkhand

झारखंड : बसपा विधायक को धमकी भरे फोन, सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई

30 जनवरी 2019

EC
Jharkhand

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर हटाए गए बोकारो के डीसी और एसपी

2 फरवरी 2019

bus accident
Jharkhand

झारखंड: देवघर में बस पलटने से पांच लोगों की मौत, 30 लोग घायल

3 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.