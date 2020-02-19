झारखंड: धनबाद में भाजपा विधायक के आवास पर पुलिस ने मारा छापा, चार समर्थक गिरफ्तार

Jharkhand: Police today raided the residence of BJP MLA Dulu Mahato, in Dhanbad in connection with cases of land acquisition, Arms Act and molestation. SSP Dhanbad says, "He managed to escape. 4 of his supporters arrested. Raids being held at several places to arrest him."— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020
