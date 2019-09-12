शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Live PM Modi reaches Ranchi, inaugurates New Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha building

रांची पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, झारखंड विधान सभा के नए भवन का किया उद्घाटन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 12:29 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी
नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी झारखंड के शहर रांची पहुंच गए हैं। उन्होंने यहां नए झारखंड विधानसभा के नई भवन का उद्घाटन किया। इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने प्रधानमंत्री किसान मानधन योजना का शुभारंभ किया।
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

धरने पर बैठे मंगल केवट।
Varanasi

वाराणसी : पीएम मोदी के हाथों सम्मानित हुए मंगल केवट सफाई न होने पर धरने पर बैठे

12 सितंबर 2019

मोदी मंत्रीमंडल
Education

पीएम मोदी की कैबिनेट में इस यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े मंत्री सबसे ज्यादा, ये कभी नहीं लड़े छात्रसंघ चुनाव

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Agra

पीएम मोदी ने पशुधन को निरोग और देश को प्लास्टिक मुक्त करने का किया शंखनाद

12 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Agra

पशुधन होगी निरोगी, किसानों के घर गाय बछिया को ही जन्म देगी: मुख्यमंत्री योगी

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी
Jammu

पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन पर सेवा सप्ताह की तैयारी में जुटी भाजपा, इस बार जम्मू-कश्मीर में कुछ खास

12 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड में आज चुनावी अभियान का आगाज करेंगे पीएम मोदी, देंगे कई सौगात

12 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
narendra modi raghubar das election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rishi kapoor
Bollywood

भारत लौटने के बाद सबसे पहले इस एक्टर के घर पहुंचे ऋषि कपूर, देखते ही सबने लगा लिया गले

12 सितंबर 2019

श्रीलंका टीम
Cricket News

एक बार फिर से आंतकी निशाने पर श्रीलंकाई टीम, पाकिस्तान दौरे से पहले मिली धमकी

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ट्रैफिक पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नए ट्रैफिक कानून के खिलाफ ये 11 राज्य, तीन ने घटाई जुर्माने की राशि, नरम पड़े गडकरी

12 सितंबर 2019

नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

इसरो के साथ नासा भी कर रहा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क की कोशिश, भेजा 'हैलो' का मैसेज

12 सितंबर 2019

India China
India News

लद्दाख: भारत और चीनी सेना के बीच झड़प, तनाव के बाद अतिरिक्त फोर्स तैनात

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Noorin Shereef with priya
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस से छीनकर प्रिया प्रकाश को दिया गया था रोल, सच्चाई सामने आने पर खूब हुआ था बवाल

12 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

समान काम के लिए समान वेतन का आदेश जारी, केंद्र के 10 लाख अनियमित कर्मचारियों को होगा लाभ

12 सितंबर 2019

priya prakash varrier
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड के वीडियो से प्रिया प्रकाश ने मचा दिया था तहलका, रातों रात ऐसे बन गई थीं 'नेशनल क्रश'

12 सितंबर 2019

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

नई नवेली दुल्हन बनकर बप्पा के दरबार पहुंचीं दीपिका पादुकोण, ट्रेडिशनल लुक में ढाया कहर

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
National

शादी के लिए हिंदू बने युवक से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- विश्वासी पति, अच्छे प्रेमी बनें और ये नेकनीयती बनी रहे

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

तबरेज अंसारी
Jharkhand

तबरेज हत्या मामला: पुलिस के मर्डर की धारा हटाने पर डॉक्टरों ने कहा- अंसारी की हत्या हुई

डॉक्टरों ने तबरेज अंसारी की हत्या की पुष्टि की है और कहा कि पुलिस ने आरोपियों को कानून के हाथों से बचाने के लिए मामले को गलत तरीके से पेश किया।

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
तबरेज अंसारी
Jharkhand

भीड़ हिंसा मामला: दिल का दौरा पड़ने से हुई तबरेज की मौत, 11 आरोपियों से पुलिस ने हटाई मर्डर की धारा

10 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

चालान के डर से ड्राइवर ने थानेदार पर चढ़ाया ऑटो, रीढ़ की हड्डी टूटी

6 सितंबर 2019

तबरेज की पत्नी एस परवीन
Jharkhand

तबरेज की पत्नी बोली: शासन के दवाब में पुलिस ने हटाई मर्डर की धारा, सीबीआई जांच की मांग की

11 सितंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Jharkhand

विधानसभा चुनाव 2019: वो चार कारण जिनकी वजह से नीतीश ले रहे हैं झारखंड में दिलचस्पी

9 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

हत्या के 29 साल बाद ‘अपराधी’ उच्च न्यायालय से निर्दोष करार, न सबूत मिले और न ही गवाह 

6 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखण्डः खाना चुराने पर दो लड़कों की हत्या करने वाली महिला को हुई उम्रकैद

8 सितंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: विधानसभा चुनाव के प्रचार में जुटे सीएम नीतीश कुमार, उठाया शराबबंदी का मुद्दा

8 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ रघुवर दास
Jharkhand

एक मंच से 26674 युवकों को एकसाथ रोजगार का रिकॉर्ड झारखंड के नाम, जनवरी में एक लाख को देंगे

6 सितंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव 2019: कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करने के लिए रांची पहुंचे नीतीश कुमार

7 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

कार की पिछली सीट पर नहीं लगाया बेल्ट तो भरना होगा भारी जुर्माना

अब आपको आगे की सीट के साथ-साथ पीछे की सीट बेल्ट भी लगानी पड़ेगी नहीं तो आपको भारी चालान देना होगा।

12 सितंबर 2019

गगनयान 2:14

चंद्रयान 2 के बाद ISRO का मिशन ‘गगनयान’, विंग कमांडर निखिल रथ भरेंगे 'उड़ान'

12 सितंबर 2019

Apple iPhone 11 4:14

Apple iPhone 11 सीरीज में है दुनिया का सबसे बेहतरीन कैमरा और दमदार प्रोसेसर

12 सितंबर 2019

दीपिका पादुकोण 1:07

लालबागचा राजा के दर्शन करने पहुंचीं दीपिका पादुकोण, गोल्डन साड़ी में खूबसूरत दिख रही थीं पादुकोण

12 सितंबर 2019

ट्विटर ट्रैंड 1:50

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के बयान का सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ा मजाक, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottMillennials

11 सितंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: नाबालिग से जबरन किया था दुष्कर्म, अदालत ने सुनाई दोषी को 20 वर्ष की कठोर कारावास की सजा

6 सितंबर 2019

रघुबर दास
Jharkhand

सीएम रघुबर दास निकालेंगे जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा, कहा-सिर्फ जीत के बारे में सोचें कार्यकर्ता

7 सितंबर 2019

नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jharkhand

रांची से एक लाख के इनामी माओवादी समेत दो उग्रवादी गिरफ्तार

6 सितंबर 2019

रघुबर दास (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड में दूसरा गैस सिलिंडर भी मुफ्त मिलेगा: मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास

5 सितंबर 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

लालू की तबीयत एक बार फिर बिगड़ी, 37 फीसदी काम कर रहीं किडनी 

31 अगस्त 2019

Jharkhand
Jharkhand

झारखंड: पंचायत का तुगलकी फरमान, भतीजे से अवैध संबंध के संदेह में महिला को निर्वस्त्र कर बाल काटे

26 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited