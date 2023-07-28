Jharkhand: तीन कांग्रेस विधायकों का निलंबन वापस; पार्टी आलाकमान का जताया आभार, बोले- कुछ गलतफहमियां थीं

झारखंड कांग्रेस के प्रमुख राजेश ठाकुर ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि उन्होंने अपने तीन विधायकों डॉ. इरफान अंसारी, नमन बिक्सल कोंगारी और राजेश कच्छप को निलंबन मुक्त करने के मामले की अनुशंसा पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे से की थी। उन्होंने उनके निलंबन को रद्द करने के लिए अपनी सहमति दी। पार्टी के झारखंड प्रभारी अविनाश पांडे का निर्देश निलंबन रद्द करने के लिए आया है और आज इसे लागू किया गया है।

#WATCH | Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur says, "We had recommended the matter of suspension of all three MLAs - Dr Irfan Ansari, Naman Bixal Kongari and Rajesh Kachhap - to the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge. He gave his consent to revoke their… pic.twitter.com/MDUho4LF4y