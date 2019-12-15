शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand election, Jp nadda says we have come for bhalai and they have come for malai

झारखंड चुनावः जेपी नड्डा का हमला, कहा- हम 'भलाई' के लिए आए हैं और वो 'मलाई' के लिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोड्डा Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 04:26 AM IST
बीजेपी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
बीजेपी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बीजेपी  के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने शनिवार को झारखंड के गोड्डा में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस समेत सभी विपक्षी दलों पर जमकर हमला बोला। जेपी नड्डा ने कहा कि हम लोग यहां 'भलाई' के लिए आए हैं और वे यहां पर 'मलाई' के लिए आए हुए हैं। हम आप लोगों के विकास और तरक्की के लिए काम करना चाहते हैं और वे लोग 'हलवा' खाना चाहते हैं।
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी सरकार जनता से किए गए एक-एक वादे को पूरा कर रही है। हाल के दिनों में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक भी इसी प्रतिबद्धता का परिणाम है। तीन तलाक बिल भी मोदी सरकार की ओर से उठाया गया ठोस कदम है।

नड्डा ने आगे कहा कि झारखंड में डबल इंजन की सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार को समाप्त कर दिया है और राज्य को विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर किया है। लोगों को रघुबर दास जी के नेतृत्व पर पूरा भरोसा है।
 
बता दें झारखंड में विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 के तहत 16 दिसंबर को चौथे चरण के 15 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान होगा। 
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा(फाइल फोटो)
India News

सभी भाजपा सांसद अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में पांचों धर्मों के शरणार्थियों से करें बात: जेपी नड्डा

14 दिसंबर 2019

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक लोकसभा से पास, जानिए किसकी क्या रही प्रतिक्रिया

10 दिसंबर 2019

मनोहर लाल (फाइल)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में भाजपा की सत्ता वापसी तय! निर्दलीय रणजीत सिंह ने दिया समर्थन, गोपाल कांडा दिल्ली में डटे

25 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
JP Nadda
Jharkhand

मोदी दुनिया के शक्तिशाली नेताओं में शामिल, अमेरिका में भारत का रुतबा बढ़ा: जेपी नड्डा

5 अक्टूबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा
India News

बंगलूरू में बोले जेपी नड्डा, कहा- पीडीपी नेताओं ने गलतफहमी फैलाने के लिए बोला झूठ

22 सितंबर 2019

आयोजित भाजपा की रैली को संबोधित करते राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नडडा।
Yamuna Nagar

अब जम्मू कश्मीर में सफाई कर्मचारी का बेटा भी बन सकेगा बड़ा अधिकारी: जेपी नड्डा

17 सितंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
jp nadda jharkhand election 2019
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पवन जल्लाद
Meerut

आखिर कौन है पवन जल्लाद, जो निर्भिया के दोषियों को फांसी देने के लिए है तैयार

15 दिसंबर 2019

देवरिया में होटल से पड़की गईं महिलाएं
Gorakhpur

देह व्यापार का आरोपी होटल मालिक दबोचा, पकड़े गए 29 महिलाओं-27 पुरुषों के साथ ये हुआ

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून : असम से शुरू हुए विरोध की चपेट में आया पूरा देश, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

मदर डेयरी
Business Diary

मदर डेयरी, अमूल ने महंगा किया दूध, रविवार से चुकानी होगी इतनी कीमत

14 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी ने गंगा का किया निरीक्षण
Kanpur

कानपुर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी ने गंगा का किया निरीक्षण, सीढ़ियों पर बिगड़ा संतुलन, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rashifal
Predictions

15 दिसंबर 2019 का राशिफल: इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए खास रहेगा पौष मास का पहला रविवार

14 दिसंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

संजय राउत का राहुल गांधी पर निशाना, कहा- सावरकर का अपमान मत करो 

14 दिसंबर 2019

आईपीएल नीलामी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: युवराज-लिन को फ्रेंचाइजी ने निकाला, नीलामी से पहले देखें सभी टीमों की पूरी लिस्ट

14 दिसंबर 2019

FasTag
Auto News

FASTag लागू होने से पहले सरकार का यू-टर्न, टोल प्लाजा पर मंत्रालय ने दी ये अस्थाई सुविधा

14 दिसंबर 2019

karan johar, Akshaye Khanna
Bollywood

20 साल के करियर में इस एक्टर ने दी सिर्फ 8 हिट फिल्में, अब बोले- 'करण जौहर की पार्टियों में जाने...'

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सीएम योगी ने हर घर से मांगे 11 रुपये, एक ईंट

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने झारखंड की चुनावी सभाओं में शुक्रवार को राम मंदिर बनाने के लिए हर घर से 11 रुपये और एक ईंट मांगी। उन्होंने कहा कि अयोध्या में भव्य राम मंदिर बनना तय है।

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
धनबाद में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Jharkhand

पीएम मोदी बोले- नागरिकता बिल को लेकर कांग्रेस असम-त्रिपुरा में आग लगा रही है

12 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: दुष्कर्म के बाद दो बच्चियों की हत्या, बहन के बारे में पूछने पर भाई को बुरी तरह पीटा

13 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड चुनाव
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनावः पति के अंतिम संस्कार से पहले मतदान करने पहुंची महिला, कायम की मिसाल

14 दिसंबर 2019

Jharkhand Assembly Election
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव: कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच 17 सीटों पर मतदान खत्म, 62.03 फीसदी वोटिंग

12 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड में फिर आपस में लड़े जवान, एक अधिकारी समेत चार की मौत

10 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: कथित यौन उत्पीड़न पीड़ित नाबालिग की मौत, दूसरी गंभीर

14 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी
Jharkhand

झारखंड में राहुल गांधी का पीएम पर हमला, कहा- डरा हुआ हिंदुस्तान चाहते हैं मोदी

13 दिसंबर 2019

स्मृति ईरानी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

महंगे प्याज के सवाल से बचने के लिए स्मृति ईरानी ने बंद किया हेलिकॉप्टर का गेट

9 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: चुनाव ड्यूटी पर आए जवान ने कंपनी कमांडर को मारी गोली, फिर की आत्महत्या

9 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

क्रिसमस से पहले कोयंबतूर में सजावटी सामान से भरा बाजार

क्रिसमस से पहले तमिलनाडु के कोयंबतूर के बाज़ारों में विभिन्न प्रकार के रंग-बिरंगे सजावटी सामान दिखाई दे रहे हैं। देखिए वीडियो

14 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:33

15 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

14 दिसंबर 2019

फतेहपुर 1:52

फतेहपुर: रेप के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया, हालत नाजुक

14 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

'छोटी सरदारनी' के सेट पर पहुंचे 'दबंग 3' के स्टार तो उर्मिला पहुंचीं 'मर्दानी 2' देखने

14 दिसंबर 2019

मेनाका 1:25

कमांडर ढिल्लन ने किया मेनाका को सैल्यूट, जानिए क्या है वायरल तस्वीर की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2019

Related

भाजपा झारखंड प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण गिलुवा
Jharkhand

झारखंड: बागी नेताओं के खिलाफ भाजपा की बड़ी कार्रवाई, सरयू राय समेत कई नेता 6 साल के लिए निष्कासित

9 दिसंबर 2019

जनसभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Jharkhand

झारखंड: पीएम मोदी बोले- जनादेश के खिलाफ जाने वालों को सजा देगी जनता, कर्नाटक से हुई शुरुआत

9 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड में बोले राहुल गांधी- सरकार बनी तो जल, जंगल, जमीन वापस करेंगे

9 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को अदालत ने सुनाई 10 साल की सजा

8 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड में मतदान जारी
Jharkhand

झारखंडः पहले चरण का मतदान खत्म, 13 विधानसभा सीटों पर 64.12 फीसदी मतदान

30 नवंबर 2019

लालू यादव
Jharkhand

चारा घोटालाः झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की लालू यादव की जमानत याचिका

7 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited