झारखंड चुनावः जेपी नड्डा का हमला, कहा- हम 'भलाई' के लिए आए हैं और वो 'मलाई' के लिए

Bharatiya Janata Party Working President, Jagat Prakash Nadda in Godda: The double engine government in Jharkhand has ended corruption & pushed the state towards the path of development. People have full confidence in the leadership of Raghubar Das ji. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls https://t.co/xZNJ58Gqnt— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने झारखंड की चुनावी सभाओं में शुक्रवार को राम मंदिर बनाने के लिए हर घर से 11 रुपये और एक ईंट मांगी। उन्होंने कहा कि अयोध्या में भव्य राम मंदिर बनना तय है।
14 दिसंबर 2019