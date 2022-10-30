Jharkhand: सीआरपीएफ और पुलिस को मिली बड़ी सफलता, विस्फोटकों सामान किया बरामद

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
In a joint Ops with CRPF & Jharkahnd police at “Budha Pahad”, Jharkhand, 203 CoBRA Battalion recovered a huge cache of Arms, ammunitions & explosives incl 16 weapons like Insas Rifle, SLR, .303 LMG, cordex etc y'day. Further, 11 IEDs have also been recovered & destroyed in situ. pic.twitter.com/syVgwzebks— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
