Jharkhand: सीआरपीएफ और पुलिस को मिली बड़ी सफलता, विस्फोटकों सामान किया बरामद

In a joint Ops with CRPF & Jharkahnd police at “Budha Pahad”, Jharkhand, 203 CoBRA Battalion recovered a huge cache of Arms, ammunitions & explosives incl 16 weapons like Insas Rifle, SLR, .303 LMG, cordex etc y'day. Further, 11 IEDs have also been recovered & destroyed in situ. pic.twitter.com/syVgwzebks