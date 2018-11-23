शहर चुनें

Jharkhand BJP MLA Maneka Sardar honored as 'excellent legislator'

झारखंड की भाजपा विधायक मेनका सरदार को ‘उत्कृष्ट विधायक’ सम्मान

Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 03:31 PM IST
maneka sardar
maneka sardar
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड विधानसभा के 19वें स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर पोटका की भाजपा विधायक मेनका सरदार को ‘उत्कृष्ट विधायक’ का सम्मान दिया गया। प्रदेश की राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने मेनका को गुरूवार को यह पुरस्कार प्रदान किया । पुरस्कार में उन्हें प्रशस्ति पत्र के साथ 51 हजार रुपये नकद दिये गये।
मेनका सरदार के अलावा विधानसभा के पांच कर्मचारियों को भी उत्कृष्ट सेवा पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया । इसके तहत उन्हें प्रशस्ति पत्र के अलावा 21-21 हजार रुपये नकद की पुरस्कार राशि दी गयी।

jharkhand assembly menka sardar mla झारखंड विधानसभा
