शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand Assembly Election PM Narendra Modi rally live updates in Dumka

झारखंड चुनाव: आज दुमका में रैली को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 09:28 AM IST
चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के चौथे चरण में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दुमका में रैली को संबोधित करेंगे। पीएम मोदी लगभग डेढ़ घंटे दुमका में रहेंगे। इसके लिए सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। चौथे चरण का मतदान 16 दिसंबर को 15 सीटों पर है। वहीं अंतिम और पांचवे चरण की वोटिंग 20 दिसंबर को 16 सीटों पर होगी। 
विज्ञापन

 
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बीजेपी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनावः नड्डा का कांग्रेस पर हमला, कहा- हम 'भलाई' के लिए आए वो 'मलाई' के लिए

15 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

Congress 'Bharat Bachao' Rally : राहुल गांधी का जोरदार हमला, 'मेरा नाम Rahul Savarkar नहीं है'

14 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह
Jharkhand

झारखंड में बोले शाह- मोदी और रघुबर ने नक्सलवादियों को 20 फुट नीचे दबाया

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
झारखंड चुनाव
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनावः पति के अंतिम संस्कार से पहले मतदान करने पहुंची महिला, कायम की मिसाल

14 दिसंबर 2019

Jharkhand Assembly Election
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव: कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच 17 सीटों पर मतदान खत्म, 62.03 फीसदी वोटिंग

12 दिसंबर 2019

धनबाद में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Jharkhand

पीएम मोदी बोले- नागरिकता बिल को लेकर कांग्रेस असम-त्रिपुरा में आग लगा रही है

12 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
jharkhand assembly election narendra modi झारखंड चुनाव
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Madhurima and Salman Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: एलिमिनेशन में सबसे बड़ा ट्विस्ट, मधुरिमा तुली नहीं ये कंटेस्टेंट हुआ घर से बाहर!

15 दिसंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार-प्रशांत किशोर (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

भाजपा को झटका, नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर समर्थन के बाद एनआरसी पर पलटे नीतीश

15 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: आज भी बस नंबर 0149 को देखकर खौल उठता है खून, अंदर मिले थे दरिंदगी के सबूत

15 दिसंबर 2019

भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

INDvWI: वनडे में भी विंडीज पर दबदबे की तैयारी, कैरेबियाई टीम पर लगातार 10वीं सीरीज जीतने का मौका

15 दिसंबर 2019

Miss World 2019
Bollywood

Miss World 2019: जमैका की टोनी एन सिंह ने जीता खिताब, सेकेंड रनरअप भारत की सुमन राव

15 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हैदराबाद में सास ने दामाद पर लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप, केस दर्ज

15 दिसंबर 2019

Air Strike
Chandigarh

एयर स्ट्राइक: पहले से तय था मदरसे को छेड़ना नहीं, बाकी टारगेट छोड़ना नहीं

15 दिसंबर 2019

Fastag
Delhi NCR

आज से फास्टैग लागू, टोल में सरकार ने दी थोड़ी राहत

15 दिसंबर 2019

Suman Rao
Bollywood

Miss World 2019: जानिए कौन हैं सेकेंड रनरअप रहीं सुमन राव, जो बनीं मिस वर्ल्ड एशिया

15 दिसंबर 2019

करीना कपूर खान और तैमूर अली खान
Bollywood

दूसरे बच्चे की प्लानिंग पर करीना कपूर से पूछा सवाल, अभिनेत्री ने दिया बेबाक जवाब

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सीएम योगी ने हर घर से मांगे 11 रुपये, एक ईंट

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने झारखंड की चुनावी सभाओं में शुक्रवार को राम मंदिर बनाने के लिए हर घर से 11 रुपये और एक ईंट मांगी। उन्होंने कहा कि अयोध्या में भव्य राम मंदिर बनना तय है।

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: दुष्कर्म के बाद दो बच्चियों की हत्या, बहन के बारे में पूछने पर भाई को बुरी तरह पीटा

13 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड में फिर आपस में लड़े जवान, एक अधिकारी समेत चार की मौत

10 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: कथित यौन उत्पीड़न पीड़ित नाबालिग की मौत, दूसरी गंभीर

14 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी
Jharkhand

झारखंड में राहुल गांधी का पीएम पर हमला, कहा- डरा हुआ हिंदुस्तान चाहते हैं मोदी

13 दिसंबर 2019

स्मृति ईरानी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

महंगे प्याज के सवाल से बचने के लिए स्मृति ईरानी ने बंद किया हेलिकॉप्टर का गेट

9 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: चुनाव ड्यूटी पर आए जवान ने कंपनी कमांडर को मारी गोली, फिर की आत्महत्या

9 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा झारखंड प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण गिलुवा
Jharkhand

झारखंड: बागी नेताओं के खिलाफ भाजपा की बड़ी कार्रवाई, सरयू राय समेत कई नेता 6 साल के लिए निष्कासित

9 दिसंबर 2019

जनसभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Jharkhand

झारखंड: पीएम मोदी बोले- जनादेश के खिलाफ जाने वालों को सजा देगी जनता, कर्नाटक से हुई शुरुआत

9 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड में बोले राहुल गांधी- सरकार बनी तो जल, जंगल, जमीन वापस करेंगे

9 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हैदराबाद में ‘ऑक्टोपस’ कमांडोज ने कुछ ऐसे की आतंकियों के सफाए की तैयारी

हैदराबाद में सिक्योरिटी फोर्सेस के ऑक्टोपस कमांडोज ने एक मॉक ड्रिल की। ये मॉक ड्रिल शनिवार को तेलंगाना हाईकोर्ट के परिसर में हुई। मॉक ड्रिल का मकसद किसी भी आतंकी हमले से निपटने की तैयारियों को लेकर था।

15 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिसमस 1:15

क्रिसमस से पहले कोयंबतूर में सजावटी सामान से भरा बाजार

14 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:33

15 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

14 दिसंबर 2019

फतेहपुर 1:52

फतेहपुर: रेप के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया, हालत नाजुक

14 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

'छोटी सरदारनी' के सेट पर पहुंचे 'दबंग 3' के स्टार तो उर्मिला पहुंचीं 'मर्दानी 2' देखने

14 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को अदालत ने सुनाई 10 साल की सजा

8 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड में मतदान जारी
Jharkhand

झारखंडः पहले चरण का मतदान खत्म, 13 विधानसभा सीटों पर 64.12 फीसदी मतदान

30 नवंबर 2019

लालू यादव
Jharkhand

चारा घोटालाः झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की लालू यादव की जमानत याचिका

7 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
Jharkhand

जनता ने मोदी को देश की खातिर सख्त फैसले लेने के लिए भेजा है: पीएम

3 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड में रैली को संबोधित करते अमित शाह
Jharkhand

शाह बोले- अयोध्या में बनेगा आसमान छूने वाला मंदिर, कांग्रेस ने लगा रखे थे अड़ंगे

21 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited