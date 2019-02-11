Jharkhand: 40 students fell ill after consuming 'prasad' at a school in Lohardaga. S S Khalid, Doctor, Sadar hospital says, "40 children have come here till now, one or two are in critical condition. It is a case of food poisoning, we are treating them accordingly." (10/2) pic.twitter.com/tHMlqV8oE7— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास ने शुक्रवार को यहां जोर देकर कहा कि पिछले चार वर्षों में उनकी सरकार ने राज्य में विकास की ऐसी रेखाएं खींची है जिन्हें भविष्य में भी मिटाया नहीं जा सकता।
10 फरवरी 2019