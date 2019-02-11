शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand : 40 school kids fell ill after consuming prasad

झारखंड : स्कूल में प्रसाद खाने के बाद बीमार हुए 40 बच्चे, जांच शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लोहरदगा Updated Mon, 11 Feb 2019 07:29 AM IST
Jharkhand : 40 school kids fell ill after consuming prasad
झारखंड के लोहारडागा के एक स्कूल में प्रसाद खाने के बाद 40 बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ गई। सभी बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। सदर अस्पताल में डॉ. एसएस खालिद ने बताया कि अभी तक 40 बच्चों को भर्ती किया जा चुका है। एक-दो बच्चों की हालत गंभीर है। उन्होंने बताया कि फूड प्वाइजनिंग का मामला है, सभी का उचित इलाज किया जा रहा है। 
वहीं, लोहारडागा के जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी रतन महावर ने कहा कि प्रशासन मामले की जांच कर रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मामले में जो भी दोषी पाया जाएगा उसके खिलाफ उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बच्चों की तबीयत खराब होने का कारण जानने के लिए प्रसाद के सैंपल की जांच कराई जा रही है। 

jharkhand news prasad lohardaga food poisoning
