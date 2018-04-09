#Jharkhand: 3 infants dead, 6 unwell in Palamu, locals allege it was after vaccination was administered. Administration is probing the matter, official Anil Kumar Srivastava says, 'Matter is in initial stages, only after investigation we can ascertain the reason.' pic.twitter.com/sqSQhKHhX0— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
A team is probing the matter, if wrongdoings are found action will be taken. CM has expressed grief & directed for compensation of Rs.1 lakh each for families of infants who died: MLA Radhakrishna Kishore on death of infants in #Palamu allegedly due to vaccination #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/irsH4Vvd1I— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
