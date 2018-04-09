शहर चुनें

झारखंड: पलामू में 3 बच्चों की मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया गलत टीकाकरण का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पलामू Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 10:38 AM IST
Jharkhand: 3 infants dead and 6 unwell in Palamu district after Vaccination 
झारखंड के पलामू जिले से तीन बच्चों की मौत का मामला सामने आया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, पलामू में 3 बच्चों की मौत हुई है और 6 को हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
इस घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने आरोप लगाया है कि बच्चों का टीकाकरण होने के बाद ऐसा हुआ है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही तत्काल प्रभाव से प्रशासन ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं इस मामले में एक अधिकारी अनिल कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि मामला प्राथमिक दौर में है, जांच के बाद ही हम इस घटना का पता लगा सकते हैं।
 

इस मामले में विधायक राधाकृष्ण किशोर का बयान आया है। उन्होंने कहा कि टीम इस मामले की जांच कर रही है, अगर कुछ गलत पाया जाता है तो सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इस दुखद घटना के लिए मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने शोक व्यक्त किया है और पीड़ित परिवार वालों के लिए 1 लाख रुपये मुआवजा देने का निर्देश दिया है। 
 

 
raman singh

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

