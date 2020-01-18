शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand 139 prisoners will be released, CM Hemant Soren gives approval

झारखंड में 139 कैदी होंगे आजाद , सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, झारखंड Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 09:28 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन
मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के विभिन्न जेलों में बन्द 139 कैदी होगें अब आजाद हो जायेंगे। नवनिर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने शनिवार को जेल से रिहा करने संबंधित मंजूरी दे है। झारखंड की विभिन्न जेलों में आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहे हैं, 139 कैदियों को रिहा करने का फैसला मुख्यमंत्री ने लिया है।
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बाबूलाल मरांडी
Jharkhand

झारखंड विकास मोर्चा की नई कार्यसमिति का गठन, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बने बाबूलाल मरांडी

17 जनवरी 2020

rahul gandhi sonia gandhi
India News

23, 26 और 30 जनवरी को सोनिया की अगुवाई में मोदी सरकार को घेरेगा विपक्ष

13 जनवरी 2020

हेमंत सोरेन-नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने दिल्ली में पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात

11 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Raghubar Das
Jharkhand

पूर्व सीएम रघुबर दास पर मोमेंटम झारखंड में 100 करोड़ घोटाले का आरोप

10 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा में 4210 करोड़ रुपये की अनुपूरक बजट मांगें पारित

8 जनवरी 2020

Television

गौतम गुलाटी को देख खुशी से उछल पड़ीं शहनाज, सिद्धार्थ के सामने कर दी Kiss की बरसात

18 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
गौतम गुलाटी
Television

गौतम गुलाटी को देख खुशी से उछल पड़ीं शहनाज, सिद्धार्थ के सामने कर दी Kiss की बरसात

18 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
jharkhand cm hemant soren hemant soren approval
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Pm Modi, Shabana Azmi
Bollywood

दुर्घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल हुईं शबाना आजमी, पीएम मोदी सहित सितारों ने की जल्द ठीक होने की दुआ

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस के चारों दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः फांसी से पहले निर्भया के दोषियों में आया बड़ा बदलाव, कर रहे हैं ऐसी हरकतें

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हादसे में घायल शबाना आजमी
India News

शबाना आजमी को कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में किया गया शिफ्ट, सड़क हादसे में बुरी तरह हुईं घायल

18 जनवरी 2020

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

INDvAUS: रोहित-धवन चोटिल, आखिर किन बदलावों के साथ सीरीज फतह करने उतरेगा भारत

18 जनवरी 2020

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी शराब
Bizarre News

ये है दुनिया की सबसे महंगी शराब, एक बोतल की कीमत इतनी जितने में खरीद लें ऑडी कार

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
Delhi NCR

परिवारवालों को देख फूट-फूटकर रोया पवन, आधे घंटे तक बिना बोले पोते को निहारती रही दादी

18 जनवरी 2020

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

...तो स्मिथ की मदद से केएल राहुल ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराया, मैच के बाद किए कई खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2020

Saif, Sara and Kartik
Bollywood

'लव आजकल' के ट्रेलर में कार्तिक संग बोल्ड हुईं सारा, पिता सैफ ने देखते ही कह दी ये बात

18 जनवरी 2020

इंदिरा जयसिंह पर भड़कीं निर्भया की मां
Delhi NCR

दोषियों को माफी की सलाह पर भड़कीं निर्भया की मां- भगवान कहे तब भी नहीं करूंगी

18 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: तो पारस की इस चिट्ठी पर भड़के सलमान खान, गर्लफ्रेंड को लिखा था- 'माहिरा को यूज...'

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल गांधी
Jharkhand

'सभी मोदी चोर हैं' वाले बयान पर राहुल गांधी को रांची कोर्ट ने किया तलब

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी को लेकर रांची की अदालत ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ शनिवार को समन जारी किया है। राहुल को 22 फरवरी को कोर्ट में पेश होना होगा। 

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: मेला देखकर लौट रही चार नाबालिग लड़कियों के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

16 जनवरी 2020

सोनिया, राहुल से मिले झारखंड के कांग्रेसी विधायक
Jharkhand

सोनिया और राहुल से मिले झारखंड के कांग्रेस विधायक, जल्द हो सकता है कैबिनेट विस्तार

17 जनवरी 2020

jharkhand
Jharkhand

झारखंड में सीएए के समर्थन में भाजपा की रैली पर पथराव, पुलिस ने छोड़े आंसू गैस के गोले

12 जनवरी 2020

Jharkhand: Hospital administration came into action after Chief Minister intervention
Jharkhand

झारखंड : मुख्यमंत्री के हस्तक्षेप के बाद हरकत में आया अस्पताल प्रशासन

15 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

जेपीएससी परीक्षा मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में झारखंड उच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के खिलाफ अपील खारिज

14 जनवरी 2020

Fake notes were printed in Jharkhand, two arrested
Jharkhand

झारखंड में छप रहे थे नकली नोट, दो गिरफ्तार

13 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड : रंगदारी मांगने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, पुलिस ने 11 सदस्यों को किया गिरफ्तार

14 जनवरी 2020

Naxals arrested in Palamu
Jharkhand

झारखंड : पलामू पुलिस ने पांच नक्सलियों को किया गिरफ्तार

12 जनवरी 2020

Gauri Lankesh
Jharkhand

झारखंड: गाैरी लंकेश की हत्या का आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पेट्रोल पंप पर कर रहा था नौकरी

10 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

यूपी में सरकारी नियुक्तियों पर बोले सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, की गई 85 हजार से ज्यादा की भर्तियां

अब गोरखपुर की हर खबर किसी भी वक्त डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म Gorakhpur.AmarUjala.com पर पढ़ी जा सकती है। सीएम योगी ने गोरखपुर में डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म का लोकर्पण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने उत्तरप्रेदश में नियुक्तियों और भर्तियों पर भी बातचीत की।

18 जनवरी 2020

यूपी सीएम 2:11

सीएए और एनआरसी पर बोले यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, विपक्ष कर रहा है नागरिकता कानून पर राजनीति

18 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:44

जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन ने दी जनता को राहत, घाटी में कॉल, SMS और 2G इंटरनेट सेवा शुरू

18 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:43

राहु का राशि परिवर्तन, देखिए किन राशि को होगा नुकसान किसकी बदलेगी किस्मत

18 जनवरी 2020

शबाना आजमी 1:06

शबाना आजमी सड़क हादसे में घायल, मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस वे पर ट्रक से टकराई शबाना की कार

18 जनवरी 2020

Related

सरयू राय-रघुवर दास
India News

झारखंड चुनाव नतीजे 2019: 'सरयू' की लहर में डूब गए रघुवर

23 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड एग्जिट पोल
Jharkhand

Jharkhand Exit Poll 2019: कांग्रेस महागठबंधन की ताजपोशी, भाजपा की विदाई

20 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

नागरिकता कानून में हो सकता है बदलाव, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिए संकेत

15 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन-रघुबर दास-बाबूलाल मरांडी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2019: जानें मुख्य चेहरों में कौन आगे, कौन पीछे

23 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
Jharkhand

झारखंड: कांग्रेस पर जमकर बरसे मोदी, कहा- नागरिकता कानून का फैसला हजार फीसदी सच्चा

15 दिसंबर 2019

Jharkhand elections BJP released manifesto
India News

झारखंड में भाजपा को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहा है महागठबंधन, त्रिशंकु विधानसभा की आशंका

16 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited