Jharkhand

झारखंड: नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़, खोज अभियान जारी

एएनआई, बोकारो Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 02:42 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
झारखंड के गोमिया प्रखंड के अंतर्गत चतरोचट्टी थाना क्षेत्र में आज नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। इलाके में खोज अभियान चल रहा है। यह जानकारी बोकारो के पुलिस अधीक्षक पी मुरुगन ने दी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन
Jharkhand

सीएम सोरेन बोले- केंद्रीय बजट में एक बार फिर जनजातीय लोगों को छला गया

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने दावा किया कि केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण द्वारा संसद में पेश किया गया बजट पूंजीपतियों और बड़े उद्योगपतियों के लिए तैयार किया गया था।

2 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड : रांची में ट्रिपल मर्डर, नशे में धुत पुलिस ने पत्नी और बेटा-बेटी को मार डाला

1 फरवरी 2020

लालू यादव-राबड़ी देवी-मीसा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

दो साल बाद लालू यादव से जेल में मिलने पहुंचीं राबड़ी, बेटी मीसा भी थी साथ

27 जनवरी 2020

Hemant Soren
Jharkhand

झारखंड मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के लिए शपथ ग्रहण समारोह आज

28 जनवरी 2020

लोहरदगा में हिंसा
Jharkhand

झारखंड : लोहरदगा में हालात में सुधार, आज से खुलेंगे सरकारी दफ्तर

31 जनवरी 2020

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड : सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने मंत्रिमंडल का किया विस्तार, सात मंत्री कैबिनेट में शामिल

28 जनवरी 2020

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu
Jharkhand

झारखंड : राज्यपाल ने चाईबासा नरसंहार में आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का दिया निर्देश, 15 गिरफ्तार

26 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: मेला देखकर लौट रही चार नाबालिग लड़कियों के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

16 जनवरी 2020

Hemant Soren met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi
Jharkhand

निमंत्रण देने दिल्ली पहुंचे हेमंत सोरेन, 29 को लेंगे सीएम पद की शपथ

25 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

सोरेन सरकार की पहली कैबिनेट बैठक में किसानों के ऋण माफी की घोषणा टांय-टांय फिस्स: भाजपा

30 दिसंबर 2019

