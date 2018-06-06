शहर चुनें

झारखंड में प्रेमी जोड़े को अज्ञात युवकों ने पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 06 Jun 2018 09:32 AM IST
couple beaten up by unknown people in Jharkhand 
झारखंड के बोकारो में एक महिला और पुरुष को कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने प्रेम संबंध के शक में पीटा है। इसका एक वीडियो भी वायरल हुआ है। पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है और आरोपियों को जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। 
वीडियो में साफ दिख रहा है कि महिला-पुरुष को कई लोग डंडों से पीट रहे हैं और कोई भी बचाने नहीं आ रहा है।  समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने महिला-पुरुष का पीटे जाते हुए वीडियो भी शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में साफ-साफ देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे तीन-चार युवक मिलकर अकेली निहत्थी महिला को पीट रहे हैं। हाथों में मोटे डंडे लिए कुछ लोग महिला को सरेआम बेरहमी से पीटते हैं।

महिला लगातार माफी मांग रही है और हाथ जोड़ती नजर आ रही है लेकिन दरिंदे उसकी एक नहीं सुनते हैं और उसे लगातार पीटते हैं। वे सभी इतना पीटते हैं कि महिला जमीन पर गिर जाती है। हालांकि, यह मामला अब पुलिस के पास पहुंच चुका है। पुलिस का इस मामले को लेकर कहना है कि वह इस मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। दोषी जल्द ही गिरफ्तार होंगे।
 
