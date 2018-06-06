#WATCH: A couple beaten up by unknown people in Jharkhand's Bokaro. The man and woman were beaten up in suspicion of a love affair. Police says, 'We are investigation the matter. The culprits will be arrested soon'. pic.twitter.com/SdA72POGGn— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.
कुंडली-गाजियाबाद-पलवल (केजीपी) एक्सप्रेस-वे हुए एक हादसे में एक ही परिवार के सात लोगों की मौत हो गई, सात अन्य गंभीर घायल हैं।
5 जून 2018