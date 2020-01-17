शहर चुनें

Congress MLA from Jharkhand meets Sonia and Rahul, cabinet expansion happen soon

सोनिया और राहुल से मिले झारखंड के कांग्रेस विधायक, जल्द हो सकता है कैबिनेट विस्तार

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 03:02 PM IST
सोनिया, राहुल से मिले झारखंड के कांग्रेसी विधायक
सोनिया, राहुल से मिले झारखंड के कांग्रेसी विधायक - फोटो : Twitter
झारखंड के हालिया विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस के टिकट पर निर्वाचित हुए विधायकों ने शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात की। सूत्रों के अनुसार, सोनिया और राहुल ने अपने नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों को शुभकामनाएं दीं।
इस मौके पर कांग्रेस के झारखंड प्रभारी आरपीएन सिंह मौजूद थे। सूत्रों का कहना है कि इस मुलाकात के बाद जल्द ही झारखंड में कैबिनेट विस्तार हो सकता है। झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में झामुमो-कांग्रेस-राजद गठबंधन ने जीत दर्ज की। झामुमो को 30, कांग्रेस को 16 और राजद को एक सीट मिली।
jharkhand congress sonia gandhi rahul gandhi
