झारखंड में सीएम योगी ने भरी हुंकार, कहा- कांग्रेस, झामुमो और राजद ने लूटने के लिए किया गठबंधन

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Ichagarh,Jharkhand: Congress,JMM and RJD did not want a Mandir in Ayodhya, that is why the issue was never resolved.The world has now witnessed how this 500 year old Ayodhya issue has been solved peacefully and without any problem. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/QTthpPPIdl