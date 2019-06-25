शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   6 dead and around 39 people injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Garhwa Jharkhand

झारखंड में बस खाई में गिरने से छह लोगों की मौत, 39 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गढ़वा Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 07:59 AM IST
खाई में गिरी बस
खाई में गिरी बस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड में एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा हुआ है। गढ़वा-अंबिकापुर मार्ग पर जिला मुख्यालय गढ़वा से करीब 14 किमी पीछे स्थित अन्नराज नावाडीह घाटी में एक बस के खाई में गिरने से 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई और लगभग 39 लोग घायल हैं। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जिनमें से कई की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हादसा रात के 2.30 बजे हुआ। सूचना के बाद पुलिस तुरंत मौके पर पहुंच गई। स्थानीय ग्रामीण भी मौके पर पहुंचकर मदद में जुट गए। बताया जा रहा है कि अभी कई लोग बस के नीचे दबे हुए हैं जिनको निकालने के लिए स्थानीय लोग पुलिस के साथ मिलकर बचाव अभियान चला रहे हैं। बस अम्बिकापुर से सासाराम जा रही थी। 
 



 

Recommended

प्रताप चंद सारंगी
India News

क्या पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद कहने वालों को देश में जीने का अधिकार है?: केंद्रीय मंत्री सारंगी

24 जून 2019

राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में आंधी-बारिश से गिरा पंडाल
Rajasthan

बाड़मेर हादसा : डेढ़ मिनट में तहस-नहस हो गया पंडाल, 15 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत

24 जून 2019

Bollywood

अरबाज खान ने मुंबई में खरीदा आलीशान घर, पार्टी में सलमान और यूलिया के साथ पहुंचीं दोनों 'मां'

24 जून 2019

salman khan
sohail khan
atul agnihotri
helen
Bollywood

अरबाज खान ने मुंबई में खरीदा आलीशान घर, पार्टी में सलमान और यूलिया के साथ पहुंचीं दोनों 'मां'

24 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Beauty tips

आज ही छोड़ दीजिए ये 6 गंदी आदतें, वर्ना जवानी में ही चेहरे पर झलकने लगता है बुढ़ापा

24 जून 2019

beauty
World Sleep Day
पानी
smoke lips
Beauty tips

आज ही छोड़ दीजिए ये 6 गंदी आदतें, वर्ना जवानी में ही चेहरे पर झलकने लगता है बुढ़ापा

24 जून 2019

Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के लिए बेहद बुरी खबर, आंद्रे रसेल विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर

24 जून 2019

आंद्रे रसेल
सुनील एम्ब्रिस
आंद्रे रसेल
आंद्रे रसेल
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के लिए बेहद बुरी खबर, आंद्रे रसेल विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर

24 जून 2019

woman stuck under elephant statue video viral on social media
Bizarre News

मंदिर में महिला के साथ जो हुआ उसका वीडियो देख हो जाएंगे परेशान

24 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
bus fell into gorge 6 dead 39 people accident garhwa jharkhand बस खाई में गिरी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आईएएस केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा
Chandigarh

आईएएस केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा होंगी नई मुख्य सचिव, डीएस ढेसी 30 जून को होंगे रिटायर

25 जून 2019

किसान सम्मान निधि
Jharkhand

झारखंड के पांच लाख किसानों के खातों में सम्मान निधि के दो-दो हजार रुपये भेजे

25 जून 2019

income tax
Business

आयकर विभाग ने जारी किया 64,700 करोड़ का रिफंड, निर्मला सीतारमण ने लोकसभा में दी जानकारी

25 जून 2019

एस जयशंकर
India News

विदेश मंत्रालय ने प्राथमिकता पर ई पासपोर्ट बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया 

25 जून 2019

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
India News

निशंक की ओवैसी को सलाह, शिक्षानीति का मसौदा पढ़ें फिर बोलें

25 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
परमाणु बम विस्फोट
India News

दुनिया के लिए खतरा हैं परमाणु हथियार संपन्न देश, किसके पास कितने एटम बम

24 जून 2019

यात्रियों के बैग की तलाशी लेती हुई आरपीएफ
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले सुरक्षाबलों ने फिर खंगाला रेलवे स्टेशन, ट्रेनों व यात्री सामान की सघन जांच

25 जून 2019

'ट्री मैन' के नाम से चर्चित बांग्लादेश के अब्दुल बाजनदार
World

बांग्लादेश के ‘ट्री मैन’ दर्द से राहत पाने के लिए कटवाना चाहते हैं अपने हाथ

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कम बारिश की आशंका, देश में पानी का संकट गहराया, 11 जलाशयों में पानी का भंडारण शून्य

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

चीनी मोबाइल कंपनी हुआवे की अपील, 5जी ट्रायल पर स्वतंत्र निर्णय ले भारत

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

किसान सम्मान निधि
Jharkhand

झारखंड के पांच लाख किसानों के खातों में सम्मान निधि के दो-दो हजार रुपये भेजे

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के तहत 2 हजार रुपये की सम्मान राशि आज झारखंड के पांच लाख किसानों के खातों में पहुंच गयी।

25 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
चोरी के शक में 22 साल के शख्स की पिटाई की
Jharkhand

झारखंड मॉब लिंचिंग: अबतक पांच आरोपी गिरफ्तार, एसआईटी का गठन

24 जून 2019

लालू यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

लालू प्रसाद यादव के आम खाने पर डॉक्टरों ने लगाई रोक, ये है वजह

23 जून 2019

the student was burnt to death After the rape, the accused arrested After two years later
Jharkhand

दुष्कर्म के बाद छात्रा को जलाकर मार डाला, आरोपी ढाई साल बाद हुआ गिरफ्तार

23 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Jharkhand

रांची में पीएम मोदी ने 40 हजार लोगों के साथ किया योगासन, कहा- योग सबका, सब योग के हैं

21 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय जनता दल लोकतांत्रिक का गठन
Jharkhand

राजद से अलग हुए पार्टी के झारखंड प्रमुख गौतम सागर, बनाया अपना अलग राजनीतिक दल

23 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

रांची के रिंची अस्पताल नें डॉक्टर पर हमला, अपराधियों को 24 घंटे में गिरफ्तार करने का आदेश

23 जून 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

लालू की जमानत याचिका पर झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने सीबीआई से मांगा जवाब

21 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड : पलामू में रेलवे पुलिस ने मानव तस्करों से छुड़ाए आठ बच्चे, एक गिरफ्तार

19 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

पत्नी के अपहरण और हत्या के आरोप में जेल में था पति, अब दो साल बाद वापस लौटी

16 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

पुलिस की पाठशाला में शामिल हुए अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना, फिल्म आर्टिकल-15 को बताया सबसे खास

अमर उजाला की 'पुलिस की पाठशाला' में पहुंचे अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना ने फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 का जिक्र करते हुए इसे प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था पर सवाल बताया। लखनऊ में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में कई स्कूलों और संस्थान के छात्र शामिल हुए।

24 जून 2019

आयुष्मान 1:07

अमर उजाला ‘पुलिस की पाठशाला’ कार्यक्रम में आयुष्मान खुराना

24 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस 2:36

बदायूं में बंदूक की नोक पर पुलिस कर रही चेंकिग, वीडियो वायरल

24 जून 2019

सारंगी 44:25

लोकसभा में ‘टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग’ पर बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रताप सारंगी, कांग्रेस को दी सलाह

24 जून 2019

कबीर सिंह 2:00

शाहिद का गुस्सैल अवतार लोगों को आ रहा पसंद, शुरुआती तीन दिनों में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

24 जून 2019

Related

झारखंड में नक्सली हमला (file photo)
Jharkhand

झारखंड में पुलिस पर नक्सलियों का बड़ा हमला, पांच जवान शहीद, हथियार भी लूटे

14 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jharkhand

राहुल के इस्तीफे की खबर से जेल में बेचैन हुए लालू यादव, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

28 मई 2019

घायल जवानों को एयरलिफ्ट किया गया
India News

सर्च ऑपरेशन से लौट रहे पुलिस वाहन को आईईडी विस्फोट कर उड़ाया, 25 जवान जख्मी, 5 गंभीर

28 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

प्यार में धोखा मिलने के बाद गर्भवती प्रेमिका ने युवक को चलती वैन में जलाया

19 मई 2019

रामचरण मुंडा का परिवार और घर में पड़े खाली बर्तन
Jharkhand

लातेहार: भूख के कारण वृद्ध की मौत! तीन महीने से नहीं मिला था राशन

7 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार और झारखंड में आए भूकंप के झटके, कोई हताहत नहीं

26 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.