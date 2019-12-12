शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   YSRCP women MLAs tied rakhi to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for law on women and child safety

महिला अपराध के खिलाफ कानून पास होने पर महिला विधायकों ने सीएम जगनमोहन को बांधी राखी  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 04:48 PM IST
jaganmohan reddy
jaganmohan reddy - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुरूवार को आंध्र प्रदेश विधानसभा में महिलाओं और बच्चों के खिलाफ अपराधों के मामलों के लिए आंध्र प्रदेश विशेष अदालत अधिनियम 2019, नए कानून (आंध्र प्रदेश दिशा अधिनियम) और आंध्र प्रदेश आपराधिक कानून (संशोधन) अधिनियम 2019 का अनुमोदन किया गया। इस मौक पर वाईएसआर कांग्रेस की महिला विधायकों ने सीएम जगनमोहन रेड्डी को राखी बांधकर उनका धन्यवाद किया। 
विज्ञापन
 

 
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

JIO PHONE PLAN
Tech Diary

Jio ने फिर से दिया झटका, बंद किया यह सबसे सस्ता प्लान

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya gangrape bus
Delhi NCR

वर्षों पहले जिस बस में निर्भया के साथ हुई थी दरिंदगी, आज उसे देखकर कांप जाएंगे आप

12 दिसंबर 2019

jeddah tower
Education

2020 में तैयार हो जाएगी दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची इमारत, ओसामा बिन लादेन से है इसका कनेक्शन

12 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Citizenship Amendment Bill
India News

क्या है नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक: लोकसभा-राज्यसभा से पास, अब बनेगा कानून

11 दिसंबर 2019

Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
India News

ऐतिहासिक फैसला: राज्यसभा से भी नागरिकता बिल पास, पक्ष में 125, विरोध में 105 वोट पड़े

11 दिसंबर 2019

Ranga Billa
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांडः 40 साल पहले रंगा-बिल्ला को फांसी पर चढ़वाने के लिए भी हुआ था आंदोलन, यह था मामला

12 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
ysrcp women mla rakhi jagan mohan reddy law women and child safety
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सलमान के खुलासे के बाद अरहान खान के भाई ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- 'वो तो रश्मि को...'

12 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 'सीक्रेट रूम' में और बिगड़ी सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
sun transit in sagittarius surya ka dhanu rashi me rashi parivartan
Predictions

राशि परिवर्तन: धनु राशि में सूर्य, जानें आपकी राशि पर क्या होगा इसका असर

12 दिसंबर 2019

गूगल सर्च
Education

2019 में भारतीयों ने गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा क्या ढूंढा, ये है टॉप 10 की सूची

12 दिसंबर 2019

salman arbaaz
Bollywood

'दबंग 3' की रिलीज से पहले खुला सलमान खान की शादी का राज, छोटे भाई अरबाज ने बताई सच्चाई

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rajinikanth
Bollywood

इंटरव्यू लेने पहुंची लड़की से ही प्यार कर बैठे थे रजनीकांत, पहली बार देखें 38 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

12 दिसंबर 2019

इंद्र 2019
India News

तोप के गोलों से दहली जमीन, हवा में गरजे विमान, पानी में युद्धपोतों का पराक्रम

12 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya gangrape bus
Delhi NCR

वर्षों पहले जिस बस में निर्भया के साथ हुई थी दरिंदगी, आज उसे देखकर कांप जाएंगे आप

12 दिसंबर 2019

सिग सउर 716
India News

आतंकियों की अब खैर नहीं, भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुई यह अमेरिकी रायफल, जानिए खूबियां

12 दिसंबर 2019

अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट ने 29 गेंदों पर ठोके 70 रन, जीत से अनुष्का को दिया शादी की सालगिरह का तोहफा

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल सभी 18 पुनर्विचार याचिकाएं खारिज

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में में कुल 19 याचिकाएं दाखिल हुई थीं। सीजेआई की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने ये फैसला सुनाया। 

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नौसेना का शौर्य
India News

ऑपरेशन ट्राइडेंट: जब इंदिरा गांधी ने नौसेना प्रमुख से कहा- इफ देअर इज अ वॉर, देअर इज अ वॉर

12 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता विधेयक का विरोध करते प्रदर्शनकारी
India News

नागरिकता बिल: असम-त्रिपुरा में बिगड़े हालात, अगप मुख्यालय पर भीड़ का हमला

12 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT
India News

जब कंपनी ने अपने कर्मचारियों को दिया 70 करोड़ का बोनस, फूट-फूट कर रोने लगे लोग

12 दिसंबर 2019

Raveesh Kumar, MEA
India News

पाक को भारत की नसीहत, हमारे मामलों में दखलंदाजी की बजाय अपने यहां अल्पसंख्यकों के हालात पर दे ध्यान

12 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता बिल पर पर असम में बवाल
India News

नागरिकता बिल पर बवाल : असम के कई जिलों में इंटरनेट बंद, गुवाहाटी और डिब्रूगढ़ में कर्फ्यू

12 दिसंबर 2019

AIUDF MP from Dhubri (Assam)
India News

असम के नजरबंदी केंद्रों पर हमला कर लोगों को रिहा कराने का खुफिया अलर्ट, अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा बल तैनात

12 दिसंबर 2019

Assam CM Sarbananada Sonowal
India News

असम में भड़की आग, सीएम सर्बानंद ने की शांति बनाए रखने की अपील

12 दिसंबर 2019

BJP leader Pankaja Munde
India News

महाराष्ट्र: भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगी 'नाराज' पंकजा मुंडे, बताई ये वजह

12 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया
India News

निर्भया के गुनहगारों का काउंटडाउन शुरु, फांसी देंगे यूपी के मेरठ और लखनऊ के जल्लाद !

12 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जब कंपनी ने अपने कर्मचारियों को दिया 70 करोड़ का बोनस, फूट-फूट कर रोने लगे लोग

अमेरिका की एक रियल एस्टेट कंपनी सेंट जॉन प्रॉपर्टीज ने अपने 198 कर्मचारियों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है। हॉलीडे पार्टी के दौरान कंपनी ने कर्मचारियों को लाल लिफाफे में 70 करोड़ रुपये का बोनस दिया। कंपनी ने हर कर्मचारी को औसतन 50 हजार डॉलर दिए गए।

12 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:11

बॉलीवुड के सितारों का ऐसा अंदाज देखकर चौंक जाएंगे आप, ये यूं हीं नहीं कहलाते हैं बेस्ट

12 दिसंबर 2019

सीएम योगी 1:11

सीएम योगी ने कानपुर में खींची पहली सेल्फी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल, नमामि गंगे प्रोजेक्ट का लिया जायजा

12 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया 1:24

निर्भया के गुनहगारों का काउंटडाउन शुरु, फांसी देंगे यूपी के मेरठ और लखनऊ के जल्लाद !

12 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 2:49

खाली कमरे में क्यों गूंजती है आवाज

12 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: प्लास्टिक का प्रयोग कर खाना परोस रहा था होटल मालिक, लगा 5,000 का जुर्माना

12 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतिमा मंडल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद के दोनों सदनों में उठा स्वाति मालीवाल के अनशन का मुद्दा, भावुक हुईं टीएमसी सांसद

12 दिसंबर 2019

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Live: संसद में गूंजा पूर्वोत्तर का मुद्दा, कांग्रेस बोली- असम में कश्मीर जैसे हालात

12 दिसंबर 2019

भैय्याजी जोशी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आरएसएस ने नागरिकता विधेयक को बताया मोदी सरकार का साहसिक कदम

12 दिसंबर 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रतुल पुरी की जमानत रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट पहुंची ईडी

12 दिसंबर 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
India News

प्रियंका का तंज, कहा- गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर सरकार संविधान की आत्मा छलनी करने वाला विधेयक लाई

12 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited