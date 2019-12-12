महिला अपराध के खिलाफ कानून पास होने पर महिला विधायकों ने सीएम जगनमोहन को बांधी राखी  

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP women MLAs tied rakhi to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy today, for approving to enact a new law (in name of Andhra Pradesh Disha Act), Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019&Andhra Pradesh Special Court for Specified Offences against Women&Children Act 2019. pic.twitter.com/4CAK7p8lcc