शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   writ petition against him is politically motivated said Manohar Parrikar son Abhijat

परिकर के बेटे ने कोर्ट से कहा कि उनके खिलाफ दायर रिट याचिका राजनैतिक कारणों से प्रेरित है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 11:02 AM IST
मनोहर पर्रिकर
मनोहर पर्रिकर - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के बेटे अभिजात पर ईको-टूरिज्म प्रोजेक्ट के निर्माण के दौरान गैरकानूनी काम करने का आरोप लगा है। इसपर अभिजात ने गोवा स्थित बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट से लिखित में कहा है कि उनके खिलाफ दायर की गई रिट याचिका राजनैतिक कारणों से प्रेरित है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

 

Recommended

bombay high court
India News

बंबई हाई कोर्ट ने जंगल नष्ट करने के मामले में मनोहर परिकर के बेटे को भेजा नोटिस

12 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

दिल्ली में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर भारी पड़ेगा भारत, ऐसा है फिरोजशाह कोटला में पिछले 10 मैच का रिकॉर्ड

13 मार्च 2019
Cricket News

दिल्ली में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर भारी पड़ेगा भारत, ऐसा है फिरोजशाह कोटला में पिछले 10 मैच का रिकॉर्ड

13 मार्च 2019

Fashion street

विदेश से लौटीं प्रियंका का लोगों को नहीं पसंद आया एक भी लुक, लेटेस्ट टॉप को बताया सबसे वाहियात

12 मार्च 2019

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
Fashion street

विदेश से लौटीं प्रियंका का लोगों को नहीं पसंद आया एक भी लुक, लेटेस्ट टॉप को बताया सबसे वाहियात

12 मार्च 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Bollywood

तैमूर की आया लेती हैं 1.50 लाख रुपए सैलरी, इस बारे में पहली बार आया करीना कपूर का बयान

13 मार्च 2019

taimur
taimur
taimur ali khan
taimur ali khan
Bollywood

तैमूर की आया लेती हैं 1.50 लाख रुपए सैलरी, इस बारे में पहली बार आया करीना कपूर का बयान

13 मार्च 2019

राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन 2019
Predictions

2019 में राहू-केतु राशि परिवर्तन से बड़े बदलाव के संकेत, जानें अपनी राशि पर असर

12 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ फाइनल में उतरेगा भारत! ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

13 मार्च 2019

टीम इंडिया
ROHIT SHARMA SHIKHAR DHAWAN
virat army
केएल राहुल
Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ फाइनल में उतरेगा भारत! ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

13 मार्च 2019

रोजगार पर नज़र दोष के कारण, नौकरी बार बार लगती छूटती है
ज्योतिष समाधान

रोजगार पर नज़र दोष के कारण, नौकरी बार बार लगती छूटती है
विज्ञापन
manohar parrikar goa chief minister abjijat son illegalities eco-tourism project politically motivated high court of bombay मुख्मंत्री मनोहर परिकर ईको-टूरिज्म प्रोजेक्ट अभिजात गैरकानूनी काम बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट रिट पेटिशन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

वायरल तस्वीर (अभिनंदन)
Pakistan

चाय विज्ञापन के फर्जी वीडियो के बाद अब पाकिस्तान की दुकान में छपा अभिनंदन का फोटो

13 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

उम्मीदवारों के आपराधिक इतिहास को लेकर कल चुनाव आयोग के खिलाफ सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान के अवैध कब्जे के कारण पीओके के लोग मुसीबत में : भारत

13 मार्च 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल)
India News

एक्सप्रेस-वे घोटाले में सीबीआई ने शुरू की जांच, 1 हजार करोड़ रुपये के भ्रष्टाचार का मामला

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोयला घोटाले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने अटैच की 36.85 करोड़ की संपत्ति

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

इन दो गांवों के लोग कभी आपस में नहीं जोड़ते वैवाहिक संबंध, 5000 साल से चली आ रही है परंपरा

12 मार्च 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आखिर अभिनंदन को 60 घंटे में रिहा करने के लिए क्यों मजबूर हुआ पाक, अब हुआ खुलासा

12 मार्च 2019

बालाकोट में स्थित आतंकी कैंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

खुलासा : एयर स्ट्राइक में भारतीय वायुसेना ने मस्जिद बचाकर आतंकी कैंपों को किया था ध्वस्त

12 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम 2019
India News

भाजपा में 40 फीसदी सांसदों के टिकट कटने के संकेत, सर्वे रिपोर्ट नहीं है संतोषजनक

12 मार्च 2019

arrangements for transparent elections in Delhi, complaint will be done by app, Action 100 minutes
Delhi NCR

पारदर्शी चुनाव के लिए ऐप पर कर सकेंगे शिकायत, 100 मिनट में होगी कार्रवाई 

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अमित शाह
India News

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक पर बोले अमित शाह, ऐसे पता चला कि मारे गए 250 आतंकी

भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने हाल ही में बालाकोट हवाई हमले में मारे गए आतंकियों की संख्या 250 बताई थी।

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
Mahagathbandhan
India News

सीटों पर विवाद: राहुल के दरबार में पहुंचे तेजस्वी समेत महागठबंधन के कई नेता

13 मार्च 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

अगर ऐसा हुआ तो 23 मई को कर्नाटक में बनेगी भाजपा सरकार: येदियुरप्पा

13 मार्च 2019

गाड़ी नहर में गिरी
India News

तमिलनाडु: नहर में गाड़ी गिरने से एक ही परिवार के 6 लोगों की मौत

13 मार्च 2019

abhinandan varthaman
India News

भाजपा विधायक ने लगाई अभिनंदन की तस्वीर, चुनाव आयोग ने फेसबुक से हटाने को कहा

13 मार्च 2019

Mahasangram 2019 in Firojabad
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम| चूड़ियों के शहर फिरोजाबाद में इन चुनावी मुद्दों पर बोले लोग

13 मार्च 2019

कर्नाटक में कार हादसा
India News

कर्नाटक: बस से टकराई कार, हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत, चार घायल

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सेक्स स्कैंडल मामले में गिरफ्तारी के 11 महीने बाद महिला प्रोफेसर को मिली जमानत

13 मार्च 2019

I can say that narendra modi will not be the PM after these elections said Sharad Pawar
India News

भाजपा सबसे बड़ी पार्टी हो सकती है पर मोदी नहीं बनेंगे दोबारा पीएम: शरद पवार

12 मार्च 2019

Narendra Modi (file)
India News

कांग्रेस को भंग करना चाहते थे महात्मा गांधी : नरेंद्र मोदी

13 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों में इन 11 तरह के पहचान पत्रों से डाले जा सकेंगे वोट

2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव कई मायनो में अलग होगा। एक तरफ जहां देश में फर्स्ट टाइम वोटरों की भरमार होगी। तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ वोट डालने के लिए भी 11 तरह के पहचान पत्र दिए गए हैं।

12 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी 4:47

2019 के रण में पीएम मोदी को घेरने के लिए राहुल ने बनाया ये चक्रव्यूह, 58 सालों बाद किया ये काम

12 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस 2:29

58 साल बाद कांग्रेस की गुजरात में बैठक, जानिए आखिर क्यों इतने सालों बाद भाया गुजरात

12 मार्च 2019

शहनवाज हुसैन 0:46

राहुल गांधी के मसूद अजहर को ‘जी’ कहने पर बीजेपी ने कांग्रेस पर लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप

12 मार्च 2019

मिसाइल 0:45

पिनाक गाइडेड मिसाइल का तीसरा सफल परीक्षण, मारक क्षमता है 90 किलोमीटर

12 मार्च 2019

Related

Mahasangram 2019 in Jaunpur
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम| इमरती के लिए मशहूर जौनपुर में क्या है चुनावी मुद्दे

13 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी (गुजरात रैली)
India News

ट्विटर पर आने के एक महीने बाद प्रियंका का पहला ट्वीट, साबरमती में सच जिंदा है

13 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

आम चुनाव 2019: राहुल गांधी के ‘चौकीदार चोर है’ से नाराज हुए चौकीदार, केस दर्ज करने की मांग

12 मार्च 2019

आरबीआई के पूर्व गवर्नर रघुराम राजन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रघुराम राजन ने चेताया, कहा- अब तक के सबसे गंभीर संकट में है पूंजीवाद

12 मार्च 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल)
India News

एक्सप्रेस-वे घोटाले में सीबीआई ने शुरू की जांच, 1 हजार करोड़ रुपये के भ्रष्टाचार का मामला

13 मार्च 2019

गांधीनगर में कांग्रेस रैली को संबोधित करती हुई प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
India News

सधे हुए शब्दों के साथ प्रियंका ने पहली रैली को किया संबोधित, पढ़ें पूरा भाषण  

12 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.