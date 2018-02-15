अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Women undergoes abortion because CPM leader kicked her in stomach

गर्भवती महिला के पेट पर सीपीएम नेता ने मारी लात, करवाना पड़ा गर्भपात

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 10:13 AM IST
Women undergoes abortion because CPM leader kicked her in stomach
महिला को मारी लात
केरल के कोझीकोड की रहने वाली एक गर्भवती महिला को जबरन अपना गर्भपात करवाना पड़ा। कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया (सीपीएम) नेता ने उसके पेट पर कथित तौर से लात मारी थी जिसकी वजह से उसे ऐसा करवाना पड़ा। पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर लिया है। मामले से जुड़े सात लोगों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पिछले साल भी इस तरह का मामला सामने आ चुका है। 3 नवंबर को सीपीआई (एम) के कार्यकर्ता और उसके दोस्तों ने महिला को कार से बाहर निकालकर पेट पर लात मारी थी। महिला की कार और सीपीएम कार्यकर्ता की कार के बीच टक्कर हो गई थी। घटना के समय सभी आरोपी नशे में थे। एक महीने की प्रेग्नेंट महिला दर्द की वजह से नीचे गिर गई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया था।
 

RELATED

cpm kicked

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

pnb complains gitanjali nakshatra ginni jewellers
Entertainment

शाहरुख से लेकर अनुष्का तक हैं इनके फैन, 11400 करोड़ के घोटाले में नाम आया सामने

15 फरवरी 2018

Iulia Vantur Performs Lord Shiva Aarti on shivratri At Salman Khan Farmhouse
Bollywood

मां सलमा ने सलमान खान और यूलिया वंतूर के रिश्ते को दी मंजूरी, मंदिर में दिखा सबूत

15 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan proud of indian cricket team
Bollywood

जानें, अमिताभ ने किस बात पर खुशी जाहिर करते हुए कहा, 'मार-मार के नीला कर दिया...'

15 फरवरी 2018

surya grahan effect on rashi 2018
Predictions

सूर्यग्रहण 2018: ये हैं वो 5 राशियां जो ग्रहण के कारण रह सकती हैं सबसे ज्यादा परेशान

15 फरवरी 2018

Vacancy in indian navy for the post of Fireman and other
Government Jobs

भारतीय नौसेना में 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी का मौका, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

15 फरवरी 2018

Government jobs in IIT for PG degree holders
Jobs

IIT में काम करने का सुनहरा मौका, इंजीनियर डिग्रीधारक और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट दोनों कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

15 फरवरी 2018

The worlds most expensive cake it looks like a wearing gown bride
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा केक, कीमत सुनकर हो जाएगी हालत खराब

15 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier break up song dubsmash is also going viral on Valentines Day
Bollywood

Valentine’s Day पर प्रिया प्रकाश का 'ब्रेकअप', अब अनुष्का शर्मा की राह चल पड़ी इंटरनेट सेंशेसन

15 फरवरी 2018

Google engineer share some picture of plane during engine falling
Weird Stories

विमान में सवार यात्री ने डाली ऐसी तस्वीरें, दुनिया रह गई दंग, मीडिया ने किए सवाल

15 फरवरी 2018

This is the only one Woman Special railway Station in india
Weird Stories

क्या आपने देखा है लड़कियों का रेलवे स्टेशन, जहां रात को घबराने लगती हैं स्टाफ गर्ल

14 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Two years ago the cancer was caused for the death of the son, now the twins born
India News

2 साल पहले कैंसर से हुई थी बेटे की मौत, अब सेरोगेसी के जरिये हुए जुड़वां बच्चे

पुणे में एक महिला ने सेरोगेसी के जरिये जुड़वां बच्चों को जन्म दिया। 12 फरवरी को इन जुड़वा बच्चों का जन्म हुआ।

15 फरवरी 2018

voter id register and update from home through mobile app ERONeT
India News

जून से वोटर आईडी में बदलाव के लिए नहीं लगाने होंगे चक्कर, जानें कैसे

15 फरवरी 2018

Central Government meeting with state heads on NHPS known as modicare also
India News

मोदी केयर: केंद्र ने बुलाई आज राज्यों की बैठक, कई प्रदेश झाड़ सकते हैं पल्ला

15 फरवरी 2018

14 members of a Muslim family allegedly converted into Hinduism
India News

एक ही परिवार के 14 मुस्लिम सदस्य बने हिंदू

15 फरवरी 2018

UP Government said that the body of a non government person can’t be wrapped in the Tricolour
India News

केवल सरकारी कर्मचारियों का शव ही तिरंगे में लपेटा जा सकता है: यूपी सरकार

15 फरवरी 2018

Congress gave valentines day wishes to prime minister modi through video
India News

कांग्रेस ने पीएम मोदी को किया वेलेंटाइन डे विश, वीडियो में ली चुटकी

15 फरवरी 2018

Iran President on a three day visit to India
India News

आज से तीन दिन के भारत दौरे पर ईरान के राष्ट्रपति, चाबहार पोर्ट पर होगी चर्चा

15 फरवरी 2018

ED issues money laundering case against billionaire jewelers Nirav Modi
India News

PNB Fraud: अरबपति ज्वेलर्स नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ ED ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का मामला किया दर्ज

15 फरवरी 2018

Stir on the karnataka government`s plan to celebrate muslim rule or Tipu Sultan jayanti
India News

मुस्लिम शासन का जश्न मनाने की कर्नाटक सरकार की योजना पर बवाल

15 फरवरी 2018

congress ask five question to bjp few years back these same question Modi ask too
India News

कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी से पूछे वो 5 सवाल जो कभी PM मोदी ने भी पूछे थे

14 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बटला हाउस एनकाउंटर का आतंकी जुनैद का ये है कच्चा-चिट्ठा

दिल्ली पुलिस के हाथ बड़ी सफलता लगी है। पुलिस ने इंडियन मुजाहिदीन के मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकी आरिज खान उर्फ जुनैद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। साल 2008 की बटला हाउस मुठभेड़ के बाद से जुनैद फरार था। तो आइए आपको बताते हैं खूंखार आतंकी जुनैद का कच्चा-चिट्ठा।

14 फरवरी 2018

BOY FROM THE VIRAL VIDEO PRIYA PRAKASH VARRIER UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT ROSHAN ABDUL RAUF 1:18

देखिए, उस लड़के की कहानी जिससे प्रिया प्रकाश ने किया नैन मटक्का

14 फरवरी 2018

US INTEL CHIEF WARNS INDIA ABOUT TERROR ATTACKS IN INDIA PROVOKED BY PAKISTAN 1:41

अमेरिका ने भारत को पाकिस्तान के 'आतंकी प्लान' से किया आगाह

14 फरवरी 2018

DAKOTA FIGHTER PLANE TO BE COMMISSIONED INDIAN AIRFORCE AGAIN 3:02

पुंछ को बचाने वाला ‘परशुराम’ फिर बनेगा एयरफोर्स की ताकत

14 फरवरी 2018

ROBINHOOD INDEX: 49 RICHEST PERSON OF THE WORLD CAN FUND THEIR COUNTRY 3:10

भारत का ये ‘कुबेर’ 20 दिन तक चला सकता देश की गाड़ी

14 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Tripura clash between CPI (M) and IPF activists, eight injured
India News

त्रिपुरा में CPI(M) और IPFT कार्यकर्ताओं में झड़प, आठ से ज्यादा घायल

10 फरवरी 2018

supreme court agreed to hear the plea of opposition challenging centre bond scheme decision
India News

चंदा मामला: केंद्र सरकार की बॉन्ड योजना को चुनौती देने वाली CPM की याचिका पर SC करेगा सुनवाई

2 फरवरी 2018

CPM will not contest elections with Congress in 2019
National

2019 में कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर चुनाव नहीं लड़ेगी CPM

22 जनवरी 2018

Home Ministry reply on CPM allegation for taking advantage of NSA
India News

CPM के आरोपों पर गृह मंत्रालय ने दी सफाई, लगाया था NSA का फायदा उठाने का आरोप

18 जनवरी 2018

Amit Shah slams CPM for violence against BJP workers in tripura
India News

CPM पर गरजे अमित शाह, बोले- हिंसा से नहीं डरते, त्रिपुरा में भी खिलेगा कमल

7 जनवरी 2018

sitaram Yechury said that CPM will not be part of any electoral alliance linked to Congress
India News

कांग्रेस से जुड़े किसी भी चुनावी गठबंधन का हिस्सा नहीं बनेगा माकपा: येचुरी

29 अगस्त 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.