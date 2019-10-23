शहर चुनें

woman ask Siddaramaiah during his visit to flood-affected areas when would we get our house

वीडियो: सिद्धारमैया से महिला ने पूछा- हमने आपको वोट दिया, अब हमें घर कब मिलेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बादामी Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 02:42 PM IST
सिद्धारमैया से महिला ने सवाल पूछा
सिद्धारमैया से महिला ने सवाल पूछा - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में पिछले दिनों आई बाढ़ ने लोगों को बुरी तरह से प्रभावित किया। बुधवार को राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने बादामी का दौरा किया। वह यहां बाढ़ से हुए नुकसान का जायजा लेने पहुंचे थे। इसी बीच एक महिला ने उनसे ऐसा सवाल किया जिसका वो जवाब नहीं दे पाए।
बादामी का दौरा करने के बाद जब सिद्धारमैया कार में बैठकर वापस जा रहे थे तो एक महिला ने उनसे सवाल किया। बाढ़ प्रभावित इस महिला ने कहा, 'हमसे कहा गया था कि यदि हम आपको वोट देंगे तो हमें एक घर मिलेगा। अब आपको अपना वोट मिल चुका है लेकिन हमें हमारा घर नहीं मिला है। हमें हमारा घर कब मिलेगा?'
siddaramaiah flood affected areas damage
