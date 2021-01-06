शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Wilson murder case: NIA arrested absconding accused Shihabudeen at Chennai International Airport

तमिलनाडु: एनआईए ने विल्सन हत्याकांड में शामिल आरोपी शिहाबुद्दीन को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 11:05 PM IST
एनआईए
एनआईए - फोटो : PTI

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने बुधवार को तमिलनाडु पुलिस के विशेष सब इंस्पेक्टर विल्सन हत्याकांड में शामिल आरोपी शिहाबुद्दीन को चेन्नई अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। दरअसल, आरोपी शिहाबुद्दीन हत्याकांड के बाद कतर फरार हो गया था। बता दें कि विल्सन हत्याकांड 8 जनवरी 2020 को घटित हुआ था। 
india news national nia wilson murder case shihabudeen

