बीवी ने शौहर से बोला- तलाक.. तलाक.. तलाक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 08:58 AM IST
अभी तक मुस्लिम पुरुष ही तीन तलाक बोलकर बीवी से रिश्ता तोड़ते रहे हैं लेकिन इस बार बीवी ने तीन तलाक कहकर पति से रिश्ता खत्म कर लिया। यह हक उसने अपने शौहर से निकाह के वक्त ही हासिल कर लिया था। कुंवरपुर जसोली की रहने वाली निगार सुल्ताना की शादी मोहल्ला गदरपुरा बिसौली के शाहिद हसन खां से 14 फरवरी 2004 को हुई थी। निकाह के वक्त ही यह तय हो गया था जब भी वह मेहर की रकम मांगेंगी तो उन्हें रकम अदा की जाएगी। उनके साथ कोई मारपीट नहीं की जाएगी और खाना कपड़ा मयस्सर किया जाएगा। अगर शौहर उनके हक की अदायगी में कोताही करेगा तो वह तलाक ए तफवीज का इस्तेमाल करते हुए खुद को उसकी जौजीयत से अलग कर लेंगी।

अपने तलाक के दस्तावेज में निगार ने कहा कि उनके शौहर शाहिद ने कभी भी उन्हें पत्नी का दर्जा और सम्मान नहीं दिया बल्कि उन्हें अकेला छोड़कर दूसरी शादी कर ली और दूसरी बीवी के साथ रह रहा है। उसके बार-बार कहने पर भी न तो पति उनके साथ रहा और न ही उन्हें अपने साथ रखा। शौहर ने कहा कि न तो वह तलाक देगा और न ही अपने साथ रखेगा बल्कि उसको अधर में रखकर उसकी जिंदगी बर्बाद कर देगा। निगार के मुताबिक इन हालात में उनके पास तलाक ए तफवीज के हक का इस्तेमाल करने के अलावा और कोई रास्ता नहीं है। इसलिए पूरे होश ओ हवास में वह अपनी मर्जी से अपने शौहर शाहिद से अपने रिश्ते को बरतरफ अर्थात खत्म करने का एलान करती हैं।

जायज है तलाक ए तफवीज

मौलाना शहाबुददीन ने कहा कि तलाक ए तफवीज जायज है। शरीयत में इसका वजूद है। इसके तहत निकाह के वक्त ही शौहर अपने तलाक के हक को अपनी बीवी को हस्तांतरित कर देता है। इस करार के तहत कोई भी बीवी अपने शौहर को तलाक दे सकती है।
