पश्चिम बंगाल : कैलाश विजयवर्गीय की मांग, बंगाल में तत्काल केंद्रीय बल तैनात किया जाए

We will request election commission to deploy Central forces from now itself so that political violence and terror come to an end in the state: BJP's West Bengal In-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya pic.twitter.com/ahRvjuzbo1— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.