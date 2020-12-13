शहर चुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल : कैलाश विजयवर्गीय की मांग, बंगाल में तत्काल केंद्रीय बल तैनात किया जाए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बोलपुर Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 07:37 PM IST
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय (फाइल फोटो)
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook

पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने रविवार को चुनाव आयोग से राज्य में केंद्रीय बल की तैनाती की मांग की है। पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी पर सत्ता में लौटने के लिए हिंसा पर निर्भर रहने का दावा करते हुए विजयवर्गीय ने कहा कि राज्य में ‘वर्तमान राजनीतिक हिंसा एवं आतंक के माहौल’ पर ‘पूर्ण विराम’ लगाने के लिए तत्काल केंद्रीय बलों को तैनात किया जाना चाहिए।
india news national west bengal

