असदुद्दीन ओवैसी बोले- बंगाल चुनाव पर पहले चर्चा करेंगे फिर आपको बताएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद
Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 06:14 PM IST
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Instagram
पश्चिम बंगाल में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के संबंध में एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि इस संबंध में हम पहले चर्चा करेंगे और निर्णय लेंगे फिर आपको बताएंगे।
