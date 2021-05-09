बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal: Police summon Union Minister Babul Supriyo to appear before it in a case registered during Assembly elections

बंगाल: केंद्रीय मंत्री बाबुल सुप्रियो को पुलिस का समन, चुनाव के दौरान दर्ज मामले में पेश होने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Sun, 09 May 2021 09:25 PM IST
बाबुल सुप्रियो (फाइल)
बाबुल सुप्रियो (फाइल)
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में उत्तर 24 परगना जिले में हरोआ पुविस ने रविवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री बाबुल सुप्रियो को एक समन भेजा है। पुलिस ने सुप्रियो को पिछले महीने विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान दर्ज कराए गए एक मामले में पेश होने के लिए कहा है।
india news national west bengal babul supriyo haroa police bengal assembly election
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

