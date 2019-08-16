शारदा घोटाला : पश्चिम बंगाल के शिक्षा मंत्री पार्थ चटर्जी को सीबीआई ने किया तलब

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has received CBI notice to appear before it today in connection with the case of Jago Bangla, the mouthpiece newspaper of the party. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Vm0lLHo0ag— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि अनुच्छेद 370 से संबंधित सभी याचिकाओं को एक साथ सुना जाएगा। साथ ही कोर्ट ने वकील एमएल शर्मा को भी फटकार लगाई है। कोर्ट का कहना है कि वकील ने याचिका को गलत फॉर्मेट में लगाया है।
16 अगस्त 2019