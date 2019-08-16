शहर चुनें

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee has received CBI notice to appear in sharda scam

शारदा घोटाला : पश्चिम बंगाल के शिक्षा मंत्री पार्थ चटर्जी को सीबीआई ने किया तलब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 02:37 PM IST
पार्थ चटर्जी
पार्थ चटर्जी - फोटो : ANI
शारदा घोटाले की जांच के सिलसिले में सीबीआई ने शुक्रवार को पश्चिम बंगाल के मंत्री तथा तृणमूल कांग्रेस के महासचिव पार्थ चटर्जी को शुक्रवार को तलब किया। एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि चटर्जी को शहर में स्थित सीबीआई के कार्यालय में शुक्रवार दोपहर को जांच अधिकारियों के समक्ष पेश होने के लिए कहा गया है।
उन्होंने बताया  हां, चटर्जी को  शारदा घोटाले की हमारी जांच के सिलसिले में पूछताछ के लिए हमारे अधिकारियों से मिलने के लिए बुलाया गया है। हम उनका इंतजार कर रहे हैं। चटर्जी से उनकी प्रतिक्रिया के लिए संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया गया लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। 
 
cbi partha chatterjee sharda chit fund sharda chit fund case शारदा चिटफंड पार्थ चटर्जी सीबीआई
